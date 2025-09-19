Miami Model Sues Pop Star Ex Beéle Over Leak Of 'Revenge Porn'!

This is a pretty disgusting allegation against one of Colombia’s biggest rising pop stars.

If you don’t know Beéle yet, you probably will soon. The singer’s latest album, May’s Borondo, already has views on YouTube in the hundreds of millions and Spotify streams topping 2.2 BILLION! He’s getting big. If this doesn’t derail his crossover appeal…

On Monday his ex-girlfriend Isabella Ladera filed a civil lawsuit against him, accusing him of spreading revenge porn. The Miami-based model and influencer says an intimate video of her with the singer leaked on September 7. Per the suit:

“The video went viral, and for Ladera the earth stood still.”

Isabella and Beéle, real name Brandon de Jesús López Orozco, began dating in 2023 — both fresh off longterm relationships. She says they made sex tapes at his request; but they were the only ones who ever had copies. Per the suit:

“Ladera never thought that these videos would ever be shared with anyone let alone published to the world.”

She argues because she deleted her copy, he had to have been the source of the leak. Isabella wrote on her IG:

“I am profoundly devastated. An intimate and private moment was leaked without my consent, in an act that represents one of the cruelest betrayals I have ever experienced. That video was only in the hands of two people: the other person and me.”

In fact, Isabella says she asked Beéle to delete the videos way back in May 2024, when they were still dating — and he refused. That was a huge red flag for the 26-year-old, and she took notice. The lawsuit notes that she “questioned her trust in him” from that moment on.

They broke up in March 2025. Two months later, she says in the suit, is when she was first contacted by people who said they’d seen screenshots of a sex tape, with the warning that the entire video leak could be coming. She contacted Beéle’s team and thought the issue was resolved. Then the leak hit anyway two months later. Oof.

In a statement posted to social media — put later deleted — Beéle’s legal team denied any wrongdoing, saying of the pop star:

“His artistic career and international prestige preclude any need or interest in such events. We categorically reject the circulation on social media and digital platforms of an intimate video that violates the privacy and dignity of the individuals involved.”

We’ll have to see what comes of the suit — and how much a scandal like this will damage the 23-year-old singer’s career. These days you never can tell…

[Image via Isabella Ladera/Beele/Instagram.]