Shaun White Refused To Commit To Nina Dobrev, Say Sources -- This Dude Never Wanted To Marry Her, Huh?

What really caused Nina Dobrev and Shaun White to split after so many years together? It’s starting to sound like one of the most dreaded answers a girl can get.

We’ve been trying to sort out this whole cheating thing, whether the rumors about Shaun stepping out were true. But in the end, whether he did or not… that’s a symptom. The underlying cause seems to be all too confirmed: he just wasn’t that into her.

One source close to Shaun already (accidentally?) painted us a picture. They said the breakup was “a mutual decision” but implied the snowboarder never wanted to get engaged anyway:

“She wanted to get engaged, so they got engaged, but they both knew it wasn’t going to work out, and they didn’t have any wedding plans.”

So only she wanted to get engaged? That’s what the insider made it sound like. Like Shaun never wanted to marry her in the first place!

Now two more sources are corroborating that version with anonymous tips to DeuxMoi. She revealed a note on Thursday’s podcast from an insider who was calling BS on some early claims that Shaun wanted a family and the Vampire Diaries alum still wanted to “focus on her career” — and that was the source of the friction that led to their breakup. The source hit back at that, saying:

“Thats not true at all. She really wanted to start a life with Shaun and start a family.”

Yeah, that fits a lot more with the Shaun insider, huh? That she was the one ready to take the next step and not him? And another source gave even more insight into Shaun’s refusal to commit to poor Nina! They wrote:

“Things have been on and off for a long time. They have been in couples counseling for so long. Nina just wanted to build a life and a family and he wouldn’t commit. He wouldn’t commit to picking a wedding date, wouldn’t commit to planning, etc.”

Oof. He may have proposed against his will, but damned if he was going to go all the way and get married, right? Because he just was never actually that interested in being with her forever.

Anyway, that’s the sense we’re getting. But the good news is she’s free now, and she’s A HELL OF A CATCH!

[Image via Nina Dobrev/Instagram/Men’s Health/YouTube.]