Michigan Radio News Anchor Killed & 3 Of His Family Members Injured In Attempted Murder-Suicide At Home

A radio news anchor in Detroit, Michigan, was killed in an attempted murder-suicide at his home.

According to The Detriot News, WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was murdered by a 54-year-old man during a vicious attack on him and his family at his condo in Chesterfield Township on Friday morning. Authorities say that a 35-year-old woman – who was later identified as his girlfriend by WWJ – was stabbed multiple times during the dispute but managed to escape the house with her injured 5-year-old daughter. She was then able to flag down a car driving by at the time and call 911.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they discovered the 57-year-old dead, and the suspect in the basement, where it appeared he had overdosed and attempted to commit suicide as he was suffering from self-inflicted wounds. Meanwhile, the woman’s 10-year-old son was discovered tied up in a closet with injuries from blunt force trauma. Horrific…

Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Basset shared that the woman and her daughter were in stable condition. Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that the little boy was still in critical condition. It was not clear what the suspect had overdosed on, but he was in stable condition. It is also unknown how Matthews died at this time.

While police are investigating the motive for this attack, NBC News reported that Basset claimed the suspect knew the victims and often visited the home. On the morning of the murder, Basset said the man was “welcomed into the home,” saying:

“There appears to be some relationship. The suspect was frequently at the home. We’re still investigating what the relationship is between all the parties.”

Neighbors claimed to WXYZ-TV that the man lived across the street and was often seen with Matthews’ girlfriend. Basset added:

“Our investigation has determined this is an isolated tragedy that does not present a danger to our community at this time. The Chesterfield Public Safety Department will not rest until we receive justice for our victims.”

When news of Matthews’ death broke, his radio station offered their condolences to his family, tweeting:

“He would often speak with his co-workers about his love for his two children, and their adventures at school. He loved delivering the latest news to his listeners, and was incredibly dedicated to WWJ and the broadcasting industry. There have been many tears shed in our newsroom today and Jim will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jim’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

A statement from WWJ on the tragic loss of our overnight anchor, Jim Matthews. pic.twitter.com/qlsRv5Ukp9 — WWJ 950 (@WWJ950) September 23, 2022

We are keeping Mathews' girlfriend and their kids in our thoughts.

[Image via WWJ 950/Twitter, WXYZ-TV Detroit/YouTube]