Hatian Singer Mikaben Dead At 41 Following On-Stage Incident

Celebrated Haitian musician Mikaben has tragically passed away.

During a performance in Paris, France on Saturday, the artist, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, suddenly collapsed while trying to make his way off stage after performing as a guest with the Hatian group Carimi at the 20,000-seat Accor Arena. He was rushed to emergency services, but sadly did not pull through. The venue took to Twitter the following day to announce in French:

“Last night during the Carimi concert, one of the singers, Michael Benjamin, Mikaben of his artist name died following a malaise on stage and despite the intervention of the emergency services.”

See (below):

Hier soir lors du concert de Carimi, l’un des chanteurs, Michael Benjamin, Mikaben de son nom d’artiste est décédé suite à un malaise survenu sur scène et malgré l’intervention des secours. pic.twitter.com/zHFRuwyiQg — Accor Arena (@Accor_Arena) October 16, 2022

His official cause of death has not yet been revealed, but multiple outlets are reporting it could be cardiac arrest. So sad.

Son of iconic Hatian artist Lionel “Père Noël” Benjamin, singer of the popular Christmas song Abdenwèl, he rose to fame in the early 2000’s with hits like Ou Pati and countless collaborations with fellow Hatian artists. He was known for his impressive vocal range and charming personality.

The beloved musician was only 41 years old, and leaves behind two children and his wife Vanessa Fanfan, who is currently pregnant with their third child, due in December. She took to Instagram Sunday to ask for privacy and strength. See (below):

He was an inspiration to many, and will be missed around the world. Our thoughts are with his family during this unthinkable time. Rest in peace.

