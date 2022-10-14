Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's Beloved Hagrid, Dead At 72 -- Daniel Radcliffe & More Share Emotional Memories

Robbie Coltrane has passed away at 72 years old.

The actor, known internationally for his role as the beloved half-giant, half-wizard gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, died in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland Friday. While it is unclear how exactly the icon passed, he had reportedly been in ill health for the past two years, according to his agent, Scott Henderson, via Deadline.

The late star previously opened up about his contribution to the film franchise in 2021 during the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, in which he emotionally gushed:

“The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children. So you could be watching it in 50 years’ time, easy. I’ll not be here, sadly, but… Hagrid will, yes.”

Robbie brought a certain presence to the character that warmed the hearts of many, making him a fan favorite to this day. He added:

“Everybody in the world would like a really big, huge, strong, good man on their side, simple as that. That’s the attraction of Superman and these things. Hagrid was always obviously the good guy, wasn’t he?”

In addition to the Harry Potter films, the actor also starred as uneasy ally Valentin alongside Pierce Brosnan‘s James Bond in GoldenEye and The World is not Enough. He also garnered acclaim for his portrayal of forensic psychologist Dr. Edward “Fitz” Fitzgerald in the UK mystery show Cracker, winning three back-to-back BAFTA best actor awards.

Prior to his emergence in Hollywood, he developed his comedic skills on the theatre stage, appearing alongside Hugh Laurie, Emma Thompson, and Stephen Fry in the 80’s sketch series Alfresco. Fry took to Twitter Friday to give a heartfelt statement following the shocking news:

“I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, Alfresco. Farewell, old fellow.”

His longtime comedy partner Laurie added:

“I hope it’s OK to spout memories: I used to ride with Robbie Coltrane between Manchester and London in his sort-of-restored MGA. I’d roll him cigarettes while he discoursed on the ways of the world, and I don’t think I’ve ever laughed or learned so much in my life.”

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling released an emotional statement of her own, writing:

“I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

Daniel Radcliffe, who doesn’t use social media, followed suit, remembering his co-star fondly in a statement via Page Six:

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Matthew Lewis, aka Neville Longbottom, wrote:

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, posted:

Oliver Phelps wrote:

His brother Jamie Phelps posted:

David Thewlis, who played Remus Lupin, shared a sexy throwback photo:

The Wizarding World official Twitter page also chimed in, touchingly writing:

“We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed.”

The gentle half-giant was a true giant in real life. And his spirit will be missed by the entire world… Rest in peace to a legend.

