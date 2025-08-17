Mila Kunis Reveals She Did 'Very Little Eating' While Preparing For Black Swan

Mila Kunis is opening up about her intense prep for Black Swan.

The Family Guy voice actress and Natalie Portman sat down for a joint interview with Vogue published on Friday, and got REALLY real about her eating habits for the 2010 film. She told the outlet:

“My prep was a lot of dancing and very little eating — which I know you’re not supposed to say, but it’s the truth. I drank a lot of broth and danced for 12 hours a day.”

Yikes… That does NOT sound like a healthy balance.

Related: Amelia Gray Hamlin Accused Of Promoting Anorexia — See Why

The Friends with Benefits star went on to discuss the film’s shooting schedule and how a delay allowed for her and Natalie to prep for longer:

“We were only supposed to have three months of prep before filming started, but we lost some financing, so that got extended to six months while [director] Darren [Aronofsky] tried to find money. It sucked for Darren, but Nat and I were so happy because we had three extra months to dance.”

Natalie then chimed in to reveal she and Mila didn’t do ANY proper rehearsals for the film beyond their dance training:

“We didn’t have any rehearsals beyond the dancing. One of the most surprising side effects of doing the physical training was that I ended up spending a year talking extensively to my trainer, who was a former New York City Ballet dancer and told me hours of stories that gave so much color and insight into that world. It was like doing investigative journalism, but I was just gossiping with her while doing pliés.”

That’s crazy!

Elsewhere in the interview, Mila reflected on a nasty injury she sustained early in production which she feared would force her to give up the part… But Darren had a solution:

“We would shoot those dancing scenes for hours, and I had bruises all over my ribs just from being lifted over and over again. I also dislocated my shoulder pretty early in the production and thought I was completely screwed, but Darren sent me to an acupuncturist and I somehow came out totally fine.”

Darren himself was also present for the interview and admitted he tried to pit Mila and Natalie against each other:

“My take is that I was trying to be a sneaky director and make them argue. Mila and Natalie both realized very quickly what I was doing and made fun of me, so it quickly became a joke that we all understood. They’re both very clever and were instantly privy to whatever trick I was playing. Do you guys remember it differently?”

Sneaky! But they didn’t fall for it. Natalie recalled:

“I remember being separated from Mila and that we weren’t in the same space a lot when we weren’t shooting. Darren made some comment early on, like, ‘Ya know, Nat, Mila’s dancing so well.’ And I was like, ‘Of course she is! She’s so f**king talented and I love her so much and I’m happy she’s doing a great job!’”

What a wild shoot. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Fox Searchlight Pictures/Hulu & MEGA/WENN]