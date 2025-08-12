Amelia Gray Hamlin Accused Of Promoting Anorexia After Posting Nude Photo On Instagram -- See Why!

Lisa Rinna’s daughter is coming under fire for one of her most recent social media posts.

Amelia Gray Hamlin has found herself on the receiving end of a wave of concern and criticism having to do with her thin figure. The 24-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo dump with several shots of herself in teenie bikinis and even completely naked at a nude beach. But the fifth slide in the dump is what’s specifically getting a lot of people riled up…

In the photo, Amelia is leaving almost nothing to the imagination — she’s completely nude, but manages to cover up her private bits by leaning into her legs. But what’s even more jarring than the sight of her in her birthday suit is the bones clearly protruding from her back. Both her spine AND ribs are clearly visible, which has led many to accuse her of promoting “anorexia.”

See one of the sexy snaps (below), and view the full post and controversial pic HERE.

In the comments, people wrote things like:

“Please eat healthy. This is a debilitating look for you.” “Pic No.5 is hard to look at to [sic] thin! Lovely healthy figure to the left … but hey it’s her body!” “When ‘body positivity’ means overlooking eating disorders we need to reevaluate. It is mental. Not physical.” “I’m disappointed in these pics. Yes, show your body if you want too but you certainly aren’t an example for young girls. Too bad. I unfollowed you and think others will too.” “Your skeleton is showing! I gasped when I saw the picture of your back. It may be time to get some serious help!” “Im saying this because it truly seems like you might need help. You can see almost every single bone in your body please eat more.” “Anorexia is a disease these images are not body positive”

Others, however, showed Amelia support:

“I just wanted to say you deserve to feel healthy, strong, and loved — exactly as you are. Wishing you healing and kindness in your journey.” “Please reach out if you’re ready for some support, you’re not alone and you are loved.” “Wishing you healing, light, and love, and hope you can get the support you need soon.”

In response to the overwhelming reaction to her pics over the weekend, Amelia took to her Story to share a several photos and videos of herself eating a variety of different foods. From bagels, to a burger, and pizza, the model clarified she’s a foodie and would never promote an eating disorder:

“I literally live to eat. I don’t eat to live, LOL!”

She continued:

“Never have I ever supported anorexia and or did I mean to ever make anyone feel that way. My journey and goal on this Earth is to inspire and spread love. At a young age I came out about struggling in the past – I have worked very hard to heal. And I have.”

She added:

“I’m posting these to help inspire and heal. Not to prove that I eat. I take videos of my food experiences cause they make me so happy. Never to prove. I just want young girls to feel safe in a way I wasn’t made to feel when I was young and alone on social media. [Okay] love you bye”

That said, the social media star did apologize if she made anyone feel uncomfortable, though she certainly didn’t mean to. She expressed:

“I deeply apologize if I ever made anyone feel any other way. My body has become accustomed to the way it consumes and I work very hard to keep a healthy physique. I LOVE FOOD”

She also had an important message for everyone — don’t comment on people’s bodies! She urged:

“Love you guys.. Please spread love n light. Commenting on people’s bodies in any way is none of your business.. It adds to the problem that already exists in society, This is my body and I was born with it”

And nobody ever truly knows what’s going on behind the scenes. Even the most well-meaning comments can have negative impacts!

Amelia has been transparent about her struggle with eating disorders in the past… During a 2020 episode of the Skinny Confidential Him and Her podcast, she opened up about receiving medical intervention when things got bad at just 14 years old:

“[The doctor] looked at me and he was like, ‘So, yeah, basically at this rate in about four months, you’re gonna be 45 pounds, and you’re gonna be dead.’ I immediately gained 50 pounds in six months [during recovery] and, to be honest, I was still starving myself. The first three months.”

So scary. We just hope she’s prioritizing her health and well-being, and that she has people in her life who she can lean on when needed! After all, that’s what matters most.

What do YOU make of this situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, there is help available. Consider visiting https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/ or call their hotline at (800)-931-2237 for resources.

