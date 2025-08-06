Got A Tip?

Miley Cyrus Goes Nude (And Shows Off Her Tattoos!) For Perfect Mag!

Miley Cyrus Goes Nude (And Shows Off Her Tattoos!) For Perfect Mag!

A perfect photoshoot for Perfect!

Miley Cyrus bared it all in new new cover shoot — and our jaws are on the floor! The Something Beautiful musician posted the AH-Mazing new pics in collaboration with The Perfect Magazine to Instagram on Monday. She went completely nude in the black-and-white cover pic with only her arm barely covering her chest.

She also showed off her array of tats — including the motorcycle on her shoulder, and the rarely-seen dreamcatcher on her ribs. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine)

WOW! Stunning!

The 32-year-old songstress shared some more pics from the rest of the shoot, which featured some iconic fashion choices and some never-before-seen BTS action. The ‘zine comes out on August 11 and has six alternate covers, per her posts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Love!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Aug 05, 2025 18:30pm PDT

