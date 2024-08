“I love you, Massachusetts! Everyone is always hating on us. But they just don’t get it. Go Sox! … Ben Affleck, hang in there! Dunkin Donuts, you’re the best coffee in the world.”

– Mindy Kaling referencing Ben and Jennifer Lopez‘s divorce at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

But honestly, you know what? She’s so funny you should really watch her full speeches (below):

[Image via PBS/YouTube & WENN.]