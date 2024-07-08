Ouch! Minnie Driver Says Marrying Ex-Fiancé Josh Brolin Would Have Been 'The Biggest Mistake' Of Her LIFE!

Sometimes the tough decisions are the right ones, and that’s exactly how Minnie Driver feels about her failed engagement to Josh Brolin.

The two actors met on set of the movie Slow Burn back in 2000, and the collaboration quickly turned into a whirlwind romance. By 2001 The Goonies star had already popped the question! Back then you could barely see them separated from one another, with tons of PDA shots and loved-up moments. But sadly it just didn’t last. Well, we say “sadly”… though not necessarily?

Related: Jennifer Lopez Wears ‘B’ Charm Bracelet As She & Ben Affleck Continue To Be Apart!

Only six months into their engagement they decided to split and call off their nuptials. At the time, a rep for the Good Will Hunting actress revealed the couple never even set a date for their wedding, and released the short but definitive statement:

“Minnie Driver and Josh Brolin have decided to cancel their wedding plans. Their decision is mutual and amicable.”

Heartbreaking at the time, for sure! Now, though, Minnie can look back and say it was all for the better.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the 54-year-old bared her heart. She explained how she found out when she was 12 that her own father had another secret family, and it destroyed her idea of love for years. She said:

“If I look at my history, what it did was make me want to be married so much and then choose men who were so not the right men to be married to.”

Men who were… Ouch! Sorry, Matt Damon and Criss Angel! But specifically referencing her engagement to Brolin, she said:

“The one time I was engaged, it would have been, I think, the biggest mistake of my life.”

Oof! She doesn’t explain why it would have been so bad, why her exes were “not the right men to be married to.” Maybe she just means not right for her? But DAMN that sounds bad, right??

Of course, now both actors have moved on. Brolin famously was married to Diane Lane for a decade. Shortly after that ended he found love again, marrying Kathryn Boyd in 2016. Meanwhile the Circle of Friends star is totally in love with her current beau, documentary filmmaker Addison O’Dea. She gushed:

“But now I’m with someone who doesn’t want to get married but who is the most devoted, loving, extraordinary … everything I could have wanted in my childhood idea of a husband, he actually is.”

Aww!

We’re happy for Minnie! It sounds like she has a really good perspective on everything now! And just remember, you don’t have to marry YOUR Josh Brolins either! If something isn’t right, getting married won’t fix it! She’s living proof!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Axelle Woussen]