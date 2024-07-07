Jennifer Lopez Wears ‘B’ Charm Bracelet As She & Ben Affleck Continue To Spend Time Apart! 

Is Jennifer Lopez trying to send some sort of message with her recent fashion look?

As she and Ben Affleck continue to spend time apart on different coasts amid their rumored marital troubles, the 54-year-old singer was spotted shopping in Bridgehampton, New York, with her manager, Benny Medina, and other friends on Friday. She stepped out for the day in a white linen shirt, matching pants, and a wide-brimmed hat. However, it is the accessories that J.Lo wore that are inneresting! Not only did she wear her wedding ring again, but she wore a bracelet with a “B” charm attached. Take a look at pictures of the outing obtained by Page Six (below):

Jennifer Lopez wears charm bracelet with Ben Affleck’s initial on it as couple spends time apart amid divorce rumors https://t.co/SiGH7nvAY9 pic.twitter.com/hMDQBf0d4u — Page Six (@PageSix) July 6, 2024

“B” as in Ben!? What does this mean? Was this meant to be some sort of declaration of loyalty to her estranged hubby? Should we all take this as a sign of hope for Bennifer’s future? That things are quite as over as she made it seem earlier this week? Perhaps not! Don’t get your hopes up too much.

As we previously reported, a source told Page Six that their marriage was over for months. We are talking that Ben and Jennifer were over all the way back in March — long before the news of their relationship problem broke! Damn! Yes, the pair have been spotted out and about with their wedding rings on. The Good Will Hunting star was even seen still wearing his wedding band while grabbing lunch at Baltaire Restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday, according to People. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Both Wear Their Wedding Rings While Spotted Separately in N.Y. and L.A. https://t.co/hgh2eXZ2jV — People (@people) July 7, 2024

Jennifer and Ben also haven’t made any divorce announcements yet. However, there are clear signs that their marriage is done. We mean, they are trying to sell their house! Ben fully moved out of their marital home while Jennifer was on vacation abroad! The duo are “focused on their separate lives” and “don’t have any summer plans together.” What’s more? The Hustlers star reportedly gave up on saving their marriage. Unless her “B” charm bracelet and ring mean she changed her mind on that matter… But even her family just wants her to dump Ben already since they feel he “does not deserve her” and won’t “try to fix things!” Yeesh.

It just seems only a matter of time until they officially call it quits. So, we all most likely shouldn’t look too much into her latest jewelry statements. But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are you hopeful this means Bennifer could make it work? Let us know in the comments!

