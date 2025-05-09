Missing Baby's Remains Found Months After Car Crash Mystery: 'A Heartbreaking Outcome'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Everyone’s worst fears have been confirmed: Kahleb Rowan Collins is dead.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama has been investigating the mysterious disappearance of the baby for months now. It all started back in December 2024 when Steven Collins was driving his family “aggressively” at 92 mph and crashed into a tree. He died on impact along with his 2-year-old daughter Ryleigh. His partner Wendy Bailey survived and was treated in the hospital. But what shocked authorities investigating the crash was the unexplained absence of the family’s other child, a 1-year-old boy.

As they researched and attempted to find baby Kahleb, law enforcement realized he’d already been missing for MONTHS at the time of the crash. No one could produce the child. Timelines weren’t adding up. And in January 2025 the police finally uncovered some devastating evidence. They found harrowing texts between Steven and Wendy suggesting little Kahleb had been horrifically abused. The mother was arrested for failing to intervene while her son was being tortured. So, so awful.

Legal records eventually made the assumption that Kahleb was likely deceased, and “upon the death of Kahleb Rowan Collins his body was placed into a bag and stored in an outside storage building for a brief period prior to disposal at an unknown location”.

Heartbreaking. And now, months later, they’ve confirmed it. They found Kahleb’s remains.

The FCSO made a public statement on Thursday, in which Sheriff Byron Yerby wrote:

“After multiple searches at the property officers recovered what was believed to be the remains of Kahleb Collins located in a burn pile at the family residence. With the assistance of an anthropologist, it was confirmed that a portion of the items recovered were human remains. The evidence was sent to forensics for official identification.”

A burn pile… Gut-wrenching. That poor, poor baby. Sheriff Yerby went on to add:

“This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our thoughts and prayers are with all those who loved Kahleb. While this discovery brings a measure of closure, it is also a solemn reminder of the responsibility we all share in protecting our children. We are committed to continuing the pruisit of justice in this case.”

With the new evidence and confirmation of Kahleb’s death, both his mom and grandfather, John Elton Bailey, are now facing charges of criminally negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse, domestic violence, and aggravated child abuse. According to court records, their preliminary hearing took place on Wednesday.

This is beyond heartbreaking to hear. We hope this gives the rest of the family closure as they mourn the loss of this innocent child. May Kahleb rest in peace.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

