Missing Indiana Woman Lateche Norris Found SAFE In California!

The 20-year-old woman who disappeared after allegedly fighting with her boyfriend has been found alive.

Lateche Norris’ father, Walter Callum, first revealed to TMZ Saturday that she was safe and sound with her mother, Cheryl Walker, in California. However, no further details were given at the time. Later, the San Diego Police Department shared that investigators met with the woman and confirmed she’s, in fact, safe. According to the press release, police also determined Norris wasn’t a victim of any crime, saying:

“Missing person Lateche Norris has been located. San Diego Police Department investigators met with Norris in-person today and confirmed she is safe. Detectives also verified Norris was not and is not the victim of any crime. Ms. Norris thanked the public for their concern and asked for privacy. The San Diego Police Department thanks its public safety and community partners for their effort in locating Ms. Norris.”

San Diego – Missing person Lateche Norris has been located. San Diego Police Department investigators met with Norris in-person today and confirmed she is safe. Detectives also verified Norris was not and is not the victim of any crime. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/taNydWwjz9 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) December 5, 2021

As we reported, her disappearance gained attention, including from Joseph Petito — whose daughter Gabby Petito was found dead following a road trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie — after Walker begged for help on social media when Norris went missing. The situation started when she flew out from Indiana in early November to visit her partner, Joseph “Joey” Smith, who allegedly just left a rehab facility and lived on the streets. Norris was last seen at a local 7-Eleven store on November 4 with her 25-year-old BF, per surveillance footage that SDPD released earlier this week.

Using a stranger’s phone, she later called her mother to talk about how she and Smith had gotten into a quarrel and needed his phone number to reach him. Although she never explained why she didn’t use her phone or what started their fight, she did promise to call back. However, she that never happened.

When Norris still hadn’t called the following day, Walker soon filed a missing person report with the SDPD. Walker told local outlets at the time:

“She definitely would have called me back. If her phone was dead, she would’ve found a way to charge it. Or call me from someone’s phone like that day. Something is wrong. Now the days are just flying by with no word from her. And we’re terrified.”

Thankfully, Lateche has been found. We’re keeping the family in our thoughts and truly hope everything is okay.

