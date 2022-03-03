Missing Mom Found Dead Underneath The Home Of A Man Who Had Domestic Violence Charges Against Her

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The body of a missing mom was found underneath the home of a man who had charges of domestic violence against her.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said that Valerian Osteen had been arrested for two domestic violence charges involving Marissa Grimes in early January. In court documents obtained by the local outlet, the 24-year-old held Grimes against her will at his home, threatened her with a gun, and “intentionally or knowingly threaten[ed] imminent bodily injury to Grimes.”

Despite having five prior felony convictions, including evading arrest and theft, Osteen was only issued a $10,000 bond on an aggravated assault charge and a $5,00 bond on an unlawful restraint charge. He made bail a couple of days later and was released with an emergency protective order against him prohibiting him from contacting Grimes and requiring him to wear a GPS monitor. But a month later, on February 16, the 26-year-old momma was reported missing.

Related: Salute Your Shorts Star Kirk Baily Dead At 59

According to a missing person flier, Grimes was last seen by her mother on February 12 when she left to go to a friend’s house in Fort Worth to retrieve her personal belongings. The flier stated that she was hiding from the “man responsible” for her domestic violence incident at the time of her disappearance. As reported by KXAS-TV, an unidentified witness later claimed he saw Osteen and Grimes together on February 13. She allegedly was crying, while an armed Osteen was verbally abusive towards her and “upset about his last arrest and blamed her.” The witness told authorities Osteen asked him to leave at the time.

Another woman then told police she was held against her will by Osteen at his house on February 17. The witness allegedly saw blood inside the home, which Osteen claimed “belonged to a male who he tortured for fun. Osteen also claimed to be a member of the Russian mafia and would have a shootout with police.”

Police found Grimes’ vehicle abandoned near the suspect’s home in Fort Worth, and her purse was inside it. When law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the house, they found a mound of dirt and a strong decomposition smell in a crawl space under the living room. A day later, authorities found the mom dead and “wrapped in a blanket and a grey tarp” underneath the house. Awful…

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office says Grimes died from blunt force trauma to the head. And now, KXAS-TV reports that Osteen faces capital murder. The District Attorney’s office also revealed Osteen’s bond was revoked after they learned he cut off the GPS after allowing the battery to die, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Attorney Christy Jack released a statement to KXAS-TV for the Grimes family following the arrest and slammed the system for how they handled Marissa’s case, saying:

“Every parent wants to believe they can protect their child. This is especially true when it comes to a father and a daughter. Despite Daryl Grimes[‘s] best efforts, he couldn’t save Marissa and neither did the criminal justice system. She was a victim of abuse at the hands of Valerian ‘Will’ Osteen – a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history. Osteen held Marissa against her will and prevented her escape in January. A number of mistakes were made after that point.”

They continued:

“We cannot undo what happened to Marissa, but from this moment forward, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office has the opportunity to do the right thing. The Grimes family’s prayer is for this defendant to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and that he receive the maximum punishment allowed under the law.”

It is terrible what happened to Marissa. We are keeping her family in our thoughts as this legal case plays out.

[Image via Fort Worth Police Department]