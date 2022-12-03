Mississippi Man Allegedly BIT OFF Another Man's Nose After An Argument Over A Game Of Golf

A Biloxi, Mississippi man has been arrested following allegations that he bit off another man’s nose after a heated argument over a round of golf.

On Monday night, police received a report of an alleged assault that had taken place at the Hollywood Casino. Upon law enforcement’s arrival, they found a man with a disfiguring facial injury. Per reports, Mark Wells (pictured above) fled the scene in his Tesla, but shortly returned to turn himself in and became a primary suspect.

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz horrifyingly described in a press release:

“The investigation determined that suspect, Mark Curtis Wells, bit the nose off of the victim.”

WTF!?

Allegedly their friendly game of golf turned out to be not so friendly. And the most chilling detail of all, according to WXXV-TV — they never found the victim’s nose! Just awful…

Wells was booked into Hancock County Jail on Monday night where he was charged with felony mayhem. Within the hour he paid a 10% fee of $50,000 on his own bond and was released, per the outlet. If convicted of the felony, the Biloxi Sun-Herald says he could face up to seven years in prison. It’s unknown if the suspect has a lawyer.

Such a sickening and twisted reaction to a golf game… We hope the victim gets the justice he deserves.

