Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kristin Davis Says She Got Angry FOR REAL While Filming Groping Scene On 'Crazy' SATC! Donald Trump 'Seriously Considering' Pardoning Diddy Before Sentencing! Influencer Says She's Not Happy With Her Nose Job! Oh No! Gwyneth Paltrow Once Called Out A Goop Employee For Peeing WHERE?! You Won't BELIEVE What Ozzy Osbourne Said He Wanted At His Funeral! Marc Maron Reveals INSANE Cost Of Using Just ONE MINUTE Of A Taylor Swift Song In New Comedy Special! Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Ads Spark MORE Controversy -- Internet Accusing The Brand Of Promoting Eugenics! Denise Richards Having Affair With Special Forces Co-Star, Claims Ex Aaron Phypers -- He Saw Their Spicy Texts! SHIRTLESS Travis Kelce Gets Covered In Honey By Bad Bunny In Happy Gilmore 2! Then Fed To A Bear?! Todd Chrisley Had The Most Awful Reaction To Wife Julie After Prison Release! WTF! Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Started Dating Her Ex's COUSIN After Divorce! See His Reaction! Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal: HR Head RESIGNS After Affair With CEO Exposed!

Viral: News

Model Fell Naked To Her Death After Hotel Threesome With Bitcoin Millionaire -- 8 Years Later, There's Finally A Homicide Investigation

Model Fell 200ft Naked After Hotel Threesome With Bitcoin Millionaire -- 8 Years Later, There's Finally A Homicide Investigation

An investigation has been re-opened nearly a decade after a model’s shocking death… Except now it’s a HOMICIDE investigation.

In December of 2017, Dutch model Ivana Smit’s naked body was found dead on a sixth-story hotel balcony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She had fallen over 200ft from the 20th-story balcony above! At the time, Bitcoin millionaire Alexander Johnson and his wife Luna fessed up to having a threesome with the 18-year-old that very same night — but crucially denied any involvement in her death. They claimed to have been asleep when it happened. Hmm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ivana Smit (@ivana_smit)

Two years later in 2019, a coroner finally ruled Smit’s manner of death was “misadventure” — that she simply fell from a higher balcony, and the investigation was dropped.

Seems INSANE. But it’s worse when you see the details of what was ignored!

Related: Colorado Dentist Allegedly Tried To Poison Wife With Protein Shakes!

Throughout the years, Smit’s mother Christina Verstappen has tried to appeal her daughter’s initial death ruling in an endless fight for justice. And now, Judge Roz Mawar Rozain has given her the okay to sue investigators for negligence! And now a whole slew of new information has come out!

According to The US Sun, cops at the time failed to take DNA samples from Smit’s body in order to determine if anyone had been involved in her fatal fall. Get this: DNA belonging to Johnson was found two months later — under Smit’s fingernails! But that sat on file indefinitely!

Now, that could have easily been from the threesome… But it could have also been from a struggle. That’s why you investigate. So the millionaire should have been detained, ordered to stay in the country and answer questions, right? Except he was allowed to leave shortly after a brief interview without any plans for further interrogations or ANYTHING!

That’s SO messed up!

With all this said, authorities have been ordered to re-open the case and pay Smit’s mother $1.1 million in damages. The family’s attorney Datuk Sankara Nair told reporters:

“This judgment is historic and sets an example of the responsibility that senior police officers and authorities must shoulder in conducting proper investigations into unnatural and suspicious deaths.”

We’re so glad Smit’s mother is being compensated. This whole case is truly messed up but we hope this is just step one to justice being served!

[Images via Ivana Smit/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 31, 2025 17:50pm PDT

Share This