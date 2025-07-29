Colorado Dentist's Mistress Didn't See Any Red Flags As He Was Allegedly Poisoning His Wife With Protein Shakes

The murder trial of Dr. James Craig is wrapping up, with closing arguments beginning on Tuesday. But we want to rewind and talk about the most illuminating witness testimony: his mistress.

The case first caught our attention over two years ago. A poor woman named Angela Craig thought she had a terrible sinus infection — even going to the hospital for her “severe headaches and dizziness” over the course of several days. But after her tragic death in March 2024, it came out that Angela had suspected she was “drugged.” And she only knew what that felt like because her husband had done it before, a few years earlier. He’d told her that time it was to knock her out so he could commit suicide. And somehow she stayed married to this man.

An investigation found James — a practicing dentist — had a pretty damning internet search history, including “How to make poison” and what substances would show “no signs of foul play.” He also used his license to purchase potassium cyanide — which arrived at his office in a biohazard package, so it wasn’t like anyone was going to forget that once his wife got sick. He’d allegedly been slowly poisoning her protein shakes. Sick stuff.

Related: What Did Bryan Kohberger Do To Kaylee Goncalves’ Dog??

It’s no shock he was charged with her murder. But what was the motive? Apparently he was cheating and planning a new life with his new girlfriend. Cops found evidence of “intimate” and “sexually explicit” email exchanges with another woman. And divorce was just too annoying, we guess??

So that brings us to the trial, and the testimony of Dr. Karin Cain. The Austin orthodontist met Craig at a dental conference in Las Vegas in February 2023. If you’re doing the math, yes — that’s just ONE MONTH before his wife’s death.

In those short weeks, Craig apparently fell head over heels. Karin, who had just gone through a divorce after 27 years of marriage, said this was “the first man I had a one-on-one convo with in 30 years.” She described him as being “honest and vulnerable.”

They had dinner twice during the conference — and even “made out.” But she wouldn’t go further:

“I told him that I wouldn’t sleep with anyone unless he was my ‘forever person.'”

But what happened in Vegas did not stay in Vegas. The dental professionals continued texting when they went back to their homes. Incessantly. In just 18 days, per police records, they exchanged over 4,000 texts. Cain said the married man “said things that made me feel great,” such as:

“I’ve fallen in love with you so deeply that the list of attributes has become endless.”

She said some of the conversations got spiritual, and he seemed to be a devout Christian… who, we will remind you, was texting a WOMAN WHO WAS NOT HIS WIFE.

Cain admitted “some texts became sexting.” By the end of the month, Craig texted her:

“Soñar conmigo, my eternal love. May Heaven let us bloom together forever.”

Ew.

BTW, Cain says she was led to believe the relationship was “right” and proper — that he and his wife were separated and very close to divorce. She said she believed he lived in his own apartment. But the jig was almost up when reality got in the way of Craig’s BS. He complained in a February 28 text that Angela was upset with him because she saw a charge for a restaurant that was “big enough to cover two people.” He told Karin:

“I don’t think she understands what it means to be getting divorced.”

She may not have wanted to believe anything was wrong, but this was too sus to ignore. She worried “maybe she’s not on the same page as you” and expressed:

“This is scary. I didn’t want to be part of breaking up a marriage.”

Craig reassured her she was still a secret, writing back:

“I didn’t tell her anything about you.”

Yeah… not better when she isn’t supposed to be a mistress at all!

In one of the wildest text exchanges revealed, Craig floated the idea of marrying Cain. They’d known each other a couple weeks! He wrote:

“I could see myself asking you to marry me.”

And she answered:

“I could see myself saying yes.”

Wow. When we heard he was having an affair and ready to throw it all away for her — even allegedly murdering his wife — we’d assumed this was months. This wasn’t even a lunar cycle!

Despite this guy she barely knew falling for her so fast — and secretly (allegedly) poisoning his wife like RIGHT after they met… Cain saw NOTHING WRONG! The prosecution asked her straight up if she saw red flags with Craig — and she answered:

“No. Not even in the days or weeks after. Now I do. But at the time? I missed it all.”

Not even in the weeks after? Wait until you hear what happened in the weeks after…

Cain was supposed to visit her new boyfriend in Colorado in March, but that got postponed due to an illness in the family. And by an illness we mean the man’s wife succumbing to the symptoms of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline poisoning. Yeah.

OK, so we mentioned how Angela had mentioned to James that she felt “drugged” again? And he assured her she wasn’t? This man actually told his mistress about it.

On March 6 he told Cain what Angela suspected was happening — and assured her:

“I would never drug you. Just for the record.”

AND THIS WOMAN SAW NO RED FLAGS?!? LADIES, GET IT TOGETHER!!!

It seems Craig implied to Cain that his wife was perhaps dosing herself — he told her Angela was suicidal and “had tried to take her life before.” Karin told the court she absolutely believed him. Wow.

We have to say, maybe it’s just hindsight being 20/20 and red flags being much easier to see when they’re all piled up in an arraignment like that… But we expect a pretty quick verdict after all this is done. We’ll definitely keep you up to date!

[Images via Angela & James Craig/Karin Cain/Facebook]