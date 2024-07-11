22-Year-Old Model SLAMS Kanye West For Allegedly Sliding Into Her DMs Asking To ‘Hang Out’ While Married To Bianca Censori!

Is Kanye West’s 29-year-old wife not young enough for him? Is he turning into the next Leonardo DiCaprio??

22-year-old Instagram model Mikaela Lafuente is blasting the Vultures rapper for allegedly sliding into her DMs earlier this year — which she thinks is completely “unacceptable” since he’s married to Bianca Censori!

According to DailyMail.com, the 47-year-old asked the young influencer, who is in a relationship with TikTok star Bryce Hall BTW, if she wanted to “hang out” and hear his new album. Mikaela explained:

“It was funny. Bryce and I were in Vegas and I was going through my Instagram DMs and I saw [Kayne’s message]. At first, I didn’t believe it and thought it was a fake account, but it wasn’t. The message was pretty odd as I had never spoken to him or seen him in person before.”

Whoa!!

She shared a screenshot of the exchange, in which Ye asked if she was “Back in Cali.”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Is Isolated And Abandoned Friends & Fam Amid Travis Barker Marriage!

After clearing up some confusion, Mikaela tells him that she was, and he proceeded to ask her the following:

“Wanted to see if you wanted to hang out and listen to the new album”

Uhhh, what?? Given that she’d NEVER spoken to him before, that’s weird… Especially because he’s literally more than twice her age! And married! Mikaela frustratedly told the outlet:

“I’ve grown up with all my family being with their partners forever and this is what I want for my relationship. Monogamy is what is accepted and cheating is unacceptable … I do not support it. Maybe [Kanye and Bianca] have an agreement and Bianca knows about it and is cool with it, but we will never know this.”

The young model noted she “barely” even listens to his music and was only vaguely familiar with “because of Yeezy and Kim Kardashian but not his music.”

HA!

As for her response to Ye’s offer, Mikaela claimed she turned it down and that the disgraced rapper responded by liking her message and deleting all of his. Someone got butthurt! LOLz!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Mikaela? Are you surprised to learn these allegations about Ye, or nah?! Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments down (below)!

[Images via Mikaela Lafuente/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]