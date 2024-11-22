NYC Mom Bribed Juvenile Detention Center Staff To Sneak In Weed & Weapons To Her Son! WTF!

A New York City mom of a troubled kid is in even more trouble than her son! Why? She was caught bribing juvenile detention center staff to sneak contraband to the teen.

On Thursday, 44-year-old Jessica Alicea pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn court to charges related to her bribery of Crossroads Juvenile Center staff. The mom was said to have paid off workers at the facility on more than 130 occasions, per the Department of Investigation. Whoa! Even worse was what she was sneaking in! These weren’t care packages — she was getting him weed and blades!

Over the course of her alleged crimes, investigators have estimated she spent around $14 THOUSAND bucks in order to get the drugs and scalpels to her incarcerated son. WTF!

The mom isn’t the only one in hot water. Davante Bolton, a youth development specialist with the Administration for Children’s Services, was convicted earlier this year after being named an accomplice in the case. DOI Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber said in a statement at the time:

“Contraband smuggling at juvenile detention centers jeopardizes the safety and security of both staff and residents of these city facilities. Today’s conviction sends the important message that bribing staff to introduce dangerous contraband will have serious consequences. I thank the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York for its partnership on this important investigation and prosecution.”

Law enforcement first started to investigate the bribery way back in 2022, and continued on until February of this year — when they knew they finally had enough evidence to turn in to the FBI. Alicea is said to have pleaded guilty to a charge of federal program bribery. She is due to be sentenced in April, but it’s not yet clear what kind of time she could be facing.

This isn’t an isolated incident, though. Crossroads itself has seen at least 75 mobile phones, more than 340 scalpels, and other blades, drugs, and tobacco confiscated just in the two years between March 2022 and May 2024. Many are attributing the increased contraband smuggling to the state’s “Raise The Age” law, which increased the age of criminal responsibility to 18 — which, in turn, has overpacked detention centers, according to local media. Wild…

But for a mother to be the one to smuggle this stuff in? She clearly wasn’t ready to give that kid the tough love he needed… now or before he landed himself in juvie.

