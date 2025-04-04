Viral Freakout! Mom Catches Toddler Son Eating His Grandfather's ASHES! OMG!

Got A Tip?

Viral Freak Out! Mom Catches Her Toddler Eating His Grandfather's ASHES! OMG!

Kids do the darnedest things… but NO amount of parenting experience could ever prepare you for this!

On TikTok Tuesday, British momma @palominolil AKA Natasha Emeny posted a video to her page that left everyone with their jaws on the floor. Writing in the caption “#omg” doesn’t do justice to the mess she walked in on when she noticed her toddler Koah eating something powdery. In the clip, she pans the camera around as she says:

“Oh my god… When your son eats your daddy’s ashes. My son has eaten my dad’s ashes!”

WHAT?!

That’s when we get a good view of the rest of the room, with toys and a package of wet wipes absolutely covered in what looks like sand… but when she shows the urn, the horrifying truth is confirmed. Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

@palominolil

#omg

♬ original sound – Tashjade

If you’re like us, your first thought is probably — will the kid be okay?? Are cremains non-toxic? Does this count as cannibalism??

Luckily, the momma confirmed to The Sun that he’s “fine” — mostly probably because he “didn’t consume much.” She also later confirmed she’d taken the little one to the doctor, who gave him the all-clear. Whew!

According to MDLinx, eating loved ones’ ashes — which some do on purpose as a mourning ritual — is mostly safe, as long as it’s small portions. The unsafe part is that ashes contain high concentrations of heavy metals, carbon, and salts, which are bad for you generally in large amounts.

The next question is… how did this happen?? Natasha told the outlet the urn had been placed on a “top shelf” which Koah had never reached before, but in true toddler fashion, he pulled off the heist when she wasn’t looking. Natasha said of the incident:

“I was taking some washing upstairs, literally for a couple of minutes. ‘I come back down to him covered in ashes. It took me a moment to realize it was in fact my dad’s ashes. I was mortified! I’m still trying to process it.”

We can’t imagine the panic she went through at that moment!

The TikTok user said her dad had a great sense of humor and would probably find the situation funny. She even found some humor in it herself, telling the outlet:

“He never met him but now they are always together! … My dad would be creasing too. He definitely would have laughed, we all love a bit of dark humour.”

Ha!

We’re glad Koah was okay after this and the fam was able to get some laughs out of it! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via palominolil/TikTok]

Apr 04, 2025

