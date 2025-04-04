He Didn't Know His Girlfriend Was Pregnant -- Then He Found A Baby In The Trash, Says Sheriff

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Georgia mom is facing jail time after allegedly dumping her newborn in a trash bag and abandoning him — and her boyfriend is coming to grips with the whole thing… because he told cops he didn’t even know she was pregnant!

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Alaynah Marie Rappuhn (pictured above, during a court hearing) was arrested by sheriff’s deputies in Bibb County, Georgia. She was brought to jail in the city of Macon and charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony murder, reckless abandonment of a child, and first-degree cruelty to children.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred the day before in which deputies were called to a Macon emergency room on a case of a woman experiencing “excessive bleeding.” According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies showed up, they learned that Rappuhn’s boyfriend Dimitrios Mason rushed her to the ER after noticing she was severely bleeding at the couple’s home.

Well, hours before that, according to cops, Alaynah had left a trash bag on the back porch. After she was admitted to the hospital, Mason went home to retrieve some belongings. That’s when, he told the sheriff’s office, he heard a noise coming from the trash bag. The man opened up the trash bag, looked closer, and found… an infant wrapped in towels inside.

Not only was that discovery shocking enough, but things get even crazier: Mason later told cops that Rappuhn NEVER told him that she was pregnant! (And, uh, that he never noticed it, either. Huh???) She also never mentioned to him that she’d had a child hours earlier that day before they went to the hospital? And she allegedly didn’t even tell anybody at the hospital that she’d recently given birth after she arrived there to have the bleeding treated. Seriously?! She was really putting her own life at risk there, too!

According to the sheriff’s office, Rappuhn gave birth to the newborn at around 4:30 a.m. on Monday morning. She then allegedly wrapped him in a towel and put him in a trash bag on the back porch. Then, hours later after the bleeding didn’t subside, that’s when Mason took her into the hospital.

After the newborn was discovered, he was rushed to the hospital, too. Thankfully, the sheriff’s office says the baby is alive, though in critical condition. As for Rappuhn, the sheriff said she is currently being held without bond.

Mason spoke to local news outlet WGXA about the incident, too. For one, he claims that he has already forgiven his girlfriend for what happened — but she’ll still have to face the consequences of her actions. He said:

“I see a different person, that’s not the girlfriend that I had. I don’t know what to say but I can’t stick up for her. She did what she did and she has to deal with what comes with it.”

The shocked man also tried to share as much optimism as he could muster for the infant fighting for his life in the hospital:

“I’m so sorry for her. I’m so sorry that my baby had to go through this. I just love them both and it’s a hard thing for me. I just pray to God, God forgives her, forgives the whole situation and that my baby has the best life that he could ever have. He started in a trash bag, but I’ll make sure he ends up on top.”

Reactions, y’all? That poor, poor baby boy…

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

