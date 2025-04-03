Got A Tip?

17-Year-Old Star Athlete Fatally Stabbed ‘In The Heart’ During Track Meet Attack -- Another Student Charged With Murder

A 17-year-old has died after his track meet turned deadly.

A Texas community is grappling with the tragic loss of Austin Metcalf, a star track and football player who was fatally stabbed during a meet at Kuykendall Stadium on Wednesday. According to a press release via the Frisco Police Department, “an altercation between two students resulted in one stabbing the other. Despite lifesaving measures by police and fire personnel, including CPR and the administration of blood,” Austin passed away.”

So devastating.

The victim was a student at Memorial High School, while the suspect, who has been identified as 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, was a student of neighboring school Centennial High School. The PD reported he’s since been charged with murder.

In an interview with Fox 4, Austin’s father Jeff Metcalf remembered his son fondly:

“He was going to turn out to be a great individual and impact this world with positivity. I was so proud.”

He also sent condolences to suspect’s family:

“I feel for [the suspect’s] family because now their son will end up in prison and learn that he killed someone, and he devastated and killed my son who I can never get back. It’s unfortunate for everyone involved.”

What a truly awful situation all around.

The Frisco Independent School District addressed the tragedy with the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a student within Frisco ISD. The Board of Trustees shares in the profound grief of this senseless act of violence and extends its deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and loved ones. A young life ending far too soon is a heartbreaking reminder that violence is never the answer to conflict.”

Jeff further claimed in his interview that his son did not know the suspect and that his twin brother Hunter was nearby when it happened — and attempted to stop the bleeding himself:

“They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother’s arms.”

How traumatic… He continued:

“I rushed up there and I saw him on the gurney and I could tell — they said he wasn’t breathing. I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital. And we prayed, and it’s God’s plan, I don’t understand it, but they weren’t able to save him. This is murder.”

He further claimed the suspect stabbed his late son was “in the heart” after being in the “wrong place” and being asked to move. You can hear more about the devastating case (below):

As of now, the suspect is being held in custody and bond has not yet been set. An investigation is currently underway.

Our hearts are with the Metcalf family and all of Austin’s loved ones.

[Images via Austin Metcalf/Instagram]

Apr 03, 2025 10:30am PDT

