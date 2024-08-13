Florida Mom Runs Over Her Own Daughter On First Day Of School

This is such an unbelievable tragedy…

A 12-year-old in Sarasota, Florida was dropped off for school by her mom Monday morning when tragedy struck. It was the first day back for the kids of Booker Middle School, and the unnamed mother let her child out in the right turning lane of Myrtle Street at around 7:45 a.m., according to a press release by Florida Highway Patrol. But the young girl dropped some of her school supplies, some markers and pens, and they rolled underneath the car. The child bent down to get them, and her mom didn’t see her. The 30-year-old started driving away, running over the child.

Thankfully the little girl survived. According to authorities, the little girl is currently in Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital with critical injuries. FHP Trooper Kenn Watson told local outlet WFTS-TV the mother finally realized what was happening:

“She immediately stopped when she heard her child screaming.”

So horrifying!

Trooper Watson went on to give advice to parents for this upcoming school year after the incident:

“We’re hoping this does not happen again, but we have to remember to have that good spatial awareness when you are anywhere around a school zone and most certainly when you are letting your kid out of your vehicle. You want to avoid being in a hurry and dropping off our kids in the turn lane when we should be directly in front of the school.”

The officer went on to make clear how this accident was “one hundred percent” avoidable:

“This is a tragedy that one hundred percent could have been avoided by simply paying a little more attention and not being in a hurry.”

After the incident, the principal of the school — LaShawn Frost — also sent a message to parents, reminding them why following safety procedure is so important:

“This serves as a reminder of the importance of following our established safety procedures. Please remember that students should not be dropped off in the middle of Myrtle Street. This practice poses a significant risk to our students’ safety and the safety of others on the road. We kindly ask that all parents and guardians follow the designated drop-off procedures by using the parent loop. This ensures that students enter the school safely and helps us maintain a secure environment for everyone.”

Gut-wrenching. We hope the poor kid is able to make a full recovery.

Stay safe out there, parents! Remember ALWAYS have eyes on your little passengers before moving your vehicle!

