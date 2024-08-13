YouTuber Luke Goodwin Dead At 35 -- Moving Final Message To Fans Revealed

It’s a sad time for the YouTube community.

Beloved creator Luke Goodwin has sadly passed away at just 35 years old after a battle with a rare form of cancer. The UK native began documenting his health journey last year on his channel I Will Not Be Defeated, where he revealed he was given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Leiomyosarcoma in August of 2022. But to his oncologists’ surprise, he defied the odds and survived beyond their life expectancy amid multiple rounds of chemotherapy. In October of last year, he was told he had just a few more months to live, and he once again defied the odds. But nearly one year later, he has sadly passed.

His wife Beckey first shared the news on her Instagram, revealing in a subsequent video that he passed in his home surrounded by family on August 2. She said, according to the Mirror:

“He passed away peacefully, he was at home, he had me and his mum and his dad all by his side. Luke is at peace now, he’s not in any pain. All of his followers, you have all been absolutely amazing, you all kept his head strong.”

She spoke about he she revealed the news to their two children, adding:

“He was an amazing person, he showed me how to be strong even when you are going through the toughest times, he was just amazing, an amazing dad, son and husband.”

So, so sad.

Eerily enough, the late YouTuber shared what turned out to be his final message to fans on July 17. In a video titled End of life. feel like death is on me.., he told followers he’d been feeling under the weather for nearly two weeks. While sitting in his car, he said:

“It might only be a short video but it’s to keep everyone informed. I had someone the other day comment on one of my other videos asking if I was still alive. I’m still alive mate, I’m still alive and kicking, just.”

He added of his worsening condition:

“What can you do about it? You’ve just got to plod along.”

The late father of two spoke about his fortified mental health and how “when that’s the only way you’ve got to manage to carry on, it just comes naturally.” What a strong dude. Watch his final video (below):

After his death, his mom Lisa spoke to Grimsby Live, remembering him fondly:

“We were in despair because we just didn’t know what to do. It had an effect on Luke’s well being mentally – he had a wife, children, parents, family and friends – and initially he was all over the place until he decided one day, ‘I will not be defeated’. He said that at the time, and from that day on he put his mind to it and fought. He’s our warrior and our hero.”

Our hearts are with all of his loved ones. Rest in peace, Luke.

[Images via Luke Goodwin/YouTube]