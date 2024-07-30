OMG! Those Mormon Mommy Influencers Caught In 'Soft Swinging' Scandal Got Their Own Reality Show!

OMG, y’all!! Grab your popcorn!!

Remember a couple years back when that group of Mormon mommy bloggers on TikTok had that HUGE scandal surrounding “soft swinging”? With Taylor Frankie Paul at the helm, a community of these supposedly devout, religious couples were caught in a huge mess when it turned out they were doing a PG-13 version of swinging — trading husbands for everything but sexual intercourse (or so they said). The “soft swinging” coming to light led to the destruction of several marriages! All because they didn’t follow their own religious rules!

At least three couples in the Utah influencer circle were heading toward divorce after it came out that all six couples had been hooking up with one another. The soft swinging apparently got hard REAL fast — and now, thanks to Hulu, we’re getting an inside look. Finally, we’ll all get to know what really went down behind the scenes!

In a new Instagram post, Taylor shared a new video showing clips of each of the ladies’ personal videos, with all of them in stages of some distress. Lots of tears are shed, but by the end, they’ve all come together in one big group hug, officially announcing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives! The influencer wrote in the caption:

“The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives coming to @hulu September 6th”

See the video for yourself (below):

Look out, Bravo! You’ve got some competition!

The show stars Taylor, who was the original momma who spilled the tea on this scandalous issue, as well as her Mormon wife besties Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck (no, not that one), Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Wessel, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, and Whitney Leavitt. The description of the show is SO spicy, too! It reads:

“The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?”

Lots of drama in this supposedly devout community! And lots of sex! We’re guessing there are quite a few more scandalous stories to be shared! Will U be tuning in this September??

