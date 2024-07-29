Jennifer Lopez Goes Into Loving Single Mom Mode After Ben Affleck Takes Huge Divorce Step!

Jennifer Lopez is showering her children with love — right after it was revealed estranged husband Ben Affleck has taken a big step towards divorce…

On Sunday, the singer took to her Instagram to share some sweet snaps with her twins Max and Emme. In the first photo, she could be seen with Max, who was wearing a personalized set of PJs, similar to what J.Lo wore while celebrating her 55th b-day last week. The momma bear stunned in a teal dress and white belt, holding onto the 16-year-old’s hand which he had slung over her shoulder.

In the next slide, Jen and Emme smiled for a selfie while out traveling. The actress also posted an adorable throwback photo of the siblings, captioning the upload:

“My whole heart “

This post comes one day after it was revealed the Good Will Hunting star purchased himself a new pad in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of El Lay. He snagged the five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion for $20.5 million all while still trying to offload his marital home in Beverly Hills, which they purchased for over $60 million. The couple finally listed the place publicly after struggling to sell it off the market. Along with trying to get rid of the home as fast as possible, they are even selling some of their art pieces. Not a good sign amid divorce rumors!

Not to mention, despite a birthday and their second wedding anniversary, they remain on opposite coasts and haven’t made any public acknowledgments of the other in weeks. Oof! At least Jenny from the Block seems to be enjoying some quality family time amid this heartbreaking situation.

[Image via Variety/YouTube & Jennifer Lopez/Instagram]