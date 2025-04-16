Mother & Stepfather Taped Kids' Mouths Shut & Forcibly TATTOOED Them!

A Texas couple are facing hard time after doing something truly unthinkable — tying their children up, taping their mouths, and tattooing them by force.

Megan Farr, 29, and her husband Gunnar Farr, 25, were arrested in 2023 after Child Protective Services and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office launched investigations following a report of horrific child abuse. According to their arrest affidavits obtained by KTRE, the spouses tied down Megan’s two children — a 9- and 5-year-old — before taping their mouths shut and covering their eyes with rags.

That’s already traumatizing in and of itself, but it sadly gets SO much worse.

The couple then proceeded to forcibly TATTOO the children… One on their foot and the other on their shoulder. WTF! That is beyond twisted to do to a CHILD!

The children’s biological father later confronted Megan about the abuse, and per the affidavit, she fully fessed up before she “laughed about it and drove away.” Gunnar also told the father they administered the tattoos with a staple.

So incredibly evil.

The infuriated father rightly contacted CPS, who launched their investigation alongside the Zavalla Police Department… Which only uncovered MORE brutal abuse. According to Interim Chief James Denby, “It appeared that the flesh was removed from the body at the tattoo’s location.”

WTF! They tried to cut the tattoos off? How SICK!

A woman later “turned in a tattoo kit that she claimed was loaned to Gunnar to perform tattoos.” She had no idea it would be used on children, according to Denby.

Fast forward two years, Megan entered a guilty plea on Thursday, copping to charges of unlawful restraint and four counts of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, according to KTRE. Gunnar previously pleaded guilty to the same charges on March 19 and was sentenced to two years for the restraint charge and five years for EACH of the four bodily injury charges a day later. We can probably expect a similar sentence for Megan… though perhaps the judge will consider her situation different since she did this to her own children? That is even more despicable in a way.

This is just absolutely deranged… Those poor children. We hope they are able to recover mentally and physically from the gross abuse. We also hope Megan is kept FAR away from the poor kiddos, bio mom or not.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org

