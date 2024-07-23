MrBeast Crew Member Ava Kris Tyson Accused Of Talking Inappropriately With A Minor!

MrBeast‘s crew member Kris Tyson, now known as Ava Kris Tyson (and who uses she/her pronouns), has been accused of speaking inappropriately with a minor for years. This is really giving us Colleen Ballinger vibes. Eesh!

You might recall hearing about Ava last year. She was thrust into the news after coming out as transgender. But now, unfortunately, she’s in the news again for all the wrong reasons amid allegations that she struck up an inappropriate relationship with a young teen!

Several videos have surfaced online over the last few weeks making all kinds of icky allegations against the popular video star. Prism42 seems to be the main investigator of the scandal, posting some of his claims on YouTube last month. Another user, Breone, posted a lengthy video on Sunday. That one has gained a TON of attention in just hours, and clips of both videos have now gone completely viral online.

According to Prism42, Ava (who was around 20 at the time) allegedly began messaging the victim known as Lava online seemingly sometime after he won a giveaway from MrBeast. Somehow, he got connected to Ava, who is a prominent member of the crew and often shows up in videos. They then started up a line of communication that went on for three years — and then they reportedly met when Lava was 16.

The accusers showed screenshots of various social media messages, including from X (Twitter) and Discord, to point out all the inappropriate behavior that allegedly went on. In one alleged post by Tyson from 2018, she told the younger boy:

“I posted some fire noods for you. Pls no share.”

Kris Tyson allegedly joking about selling nudes with minor, according to YouTuber Prism42. pic.twitter.com/81dpLdlvud — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) July 22, 2024

The online pals also seemingly joked about selling naked pics, though it’s unclear if any photos were actually exchanged.

In 2019, Lava reportedly posted a screenshot of a “weird” Snapchat he allegedly received from Ava on Discord. It featured a selfie taken under Tyson’s chin with the caption:

“Cumming for America”

Jeez!

Kris Tyson is being exposed for talking & meeting up with a minor when he was 13 & Kris was 20. This all started when the 13 year old boy won a giveaway from MrBeast, which led to Kris forming a relationship with him & meeting him when he was 16 pic.twitter.com/qFrmqxzxXR — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 22, 2024

Slamming the MrBeast crew member, Breone argued in their video:

“Why in any context would you send something like that to somebody you most likely know is 15 years old while you are 22 years old. I have a feeling people are going to argue that this is a joke or something by Kris. Kris is a funny guy, he is the meme guy. But this right here is not a joke that you make to somebody who is seven years younger than you and to somebody who is a minor.”

In Prism42’s video, he claims Ava and Lava were set to meet off in the woods together, showing Discord chats of Lava saying he was heading out in a camper van. This was when the teen was around 16 and content creator was around 22 — so, the optics of that kind of meeting are so bad! A photo of the duo was posted just days later, too, according to the YouTuber. Def a bit sketchy!

So far, Ava or MrBeast haven’t reacted to the backlash. But the so-called victim has, and he’s PISSED! Lava, who is now 20, has hit back at these reports on X (Twitter), insisting it’s not what it seemed. He wrote on Monday:

“Kris did nothing wrong. What’s actually disgusting is you guys twisting things and making me a victim.”

He also said “literally nothing happened” and blasted the “lies,” adding:

“These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth. Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of. Can you do me a favor and comment on these videos and tell them to stop spreading lies. This situation takes away from children who are actively being exploited everyday online. I am not a victim of anything being claimed in these videos or at all.”

These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth. Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of. Can you do me a favor and comment on these videos and tell them to stop spreading lies. This situation takes away… pic.twitter.com/FID7uBlc6h — Lava (@LavaGS) July 22, 2024

Furthermore, Lava said Ava “didn’t send me sexual messages” and denied claims they met up on some scandalous camping trip, either:

“I didn’t take a camper van to meet up with Kris. I was on vacation with my family and stopped by with my family present and said hi. Why are you guys making up lies”

He also pointed out:

“Can you guys help me counter all these lies? Kris’s messages to me were sent in public discord servers/groups but everyone is framing it as if it was 1 on 1. Kris literally did nothing wrong”

TBH, whether the messages were sent in private or public doesn’t really matter. If Ava crossed the line, she crossed the line. Just ’cause other people can read a NSFW message to a minor doesn’t mean it was appropriate to send, y’know?

Now, it’s interesting to hear Lava defending her so much. Then again, if he was a victim of grooming and hasn’t processed it yet, then it’s not surprising to see this reaction. That said, these are all allegations, so anything is possible. See the full allegations (below):

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

