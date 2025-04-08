Children's YouTube Star Ms. Rachel Secretly Welcomes Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate! 

Got A Tip?

Ms. Rachel Secretly Welcomes Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate!

Huge congratulations are in order for Ms. Rachel!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the beloved children’s YouTube star, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, revealed that she and her husband, Aron Accurso, welcomed their second child, a daughter named Susannah! The couple already had a 7-year-old son named Thomas. So, they are now a family of four! Amazing! She wrote alongside a sweet picture of herself snuggling up to their new bundle of joy:

“We welcomed sweet baby Susannah into the world! We are so in love! Sometimes timing isn’t what you plan and the road to get there is bumpier than you expect, but when you hold your little ones you know… I’m meant to be your mama.”

Aww! Ms. Rachel explained that they had their daughter via a surrogate as she couldn’t carry a pregnancy due to “medical reasons”:

“I was unable to carry this pregnancy for medical reasons and we were blessed to have a surrogate who gave us the most precious gift possible. We are now all family forever. We have immense gratitude and a deep bond. It’s been a truly beautiful experience. I’m in awe of her.”

She didn’t just give a shout-out to her fantastic surrogate! She then added:

“Aron – Thank you for being the best husband and dada!”

What wonderful news from Ms. Rachel! Congrats to her and Aron, again! We’re so happy for them! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments!

Apr 08, 2025 09:35am PDT

