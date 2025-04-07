Love Is Blind's Amber Pike & Matt Barnett Welcome First Baby!

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are parents!

The Love Is Blind couple announced the arrival of their baby girl on Sunday, sharing the sweetest family photo of the newborn resting in momma’s arms while both parents laid a hand on her back. Amber gushed in the caption:

“Baby Barnett has arrived and is more perfect than anything I could’ve dreamed. If you hadn’t guessed yet Baby B is a She and I literally still can’t believe the hospital let us take her home and that she is actually ours.”

She continued:

“It may be the hormones but @barnettisblind [AKA Matt] and our baby girl have my heart so full I can hardly function, I hope this feeling never goes away”

Aw!!!

See the adorable post HERE. Matt also shared a photo of the tiny baby’s feet on his page, teasing:

“Promoted from daddy to dad #girldad”

Hah! Amber announced her pregnancy last October after the lovebirds — who were on the very first season of the Netflix reality series — tied the knot in 2018, two years before their season Love Is Blind premiered. Love to see an OG couple grow their family! What an exciting time for them!

Many congrats! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Amber Pike/Matt Barnett/Instagram]