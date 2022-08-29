MTV Video Music Awards 2022: Relive All The Performances HERE!!

What a year it’s been for music!

From viral hitmakers taking over TikTok to the artists you know and love, the MTV VMAs had it ALL on Sunday night! Celebs and fans rocked out for killer performance after killer performance, with Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, and more lighting up the stage! We even have to give a shout-out to Taylor Swift for getting up from her seat to fangirl over just about every entertainer. LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out each of the insane performances (below):

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Blackpink

Conan Gray

Dove Cameron

Eminem & Snoop Dogg

Flo Milli

J Balvin & Ryan Castro

Jack Harlow & Fergie

JID

Kane Brown

Lauren Spencer Smith

Lizzo

Måneskin

Marshmello & Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Panic! At The Disco

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Saucy Santana

Yung Gravy

Which performance was your fave?! SOUND OFF in the comments!

[Image via MTV]