My Kids Star In A Magic Show! Plus, The Jonas Brothers Rock Out In Concert! | Perez Hilton And Family

Memories that will last our lifetimes!!! We took our children to see Jen Kramer‘s magic show at the Westgate and it was such a WOW experience for all of us! First, her show is great! Impressive AND heartfelt! Secondly, our oldest two got to be a big part of the production! And so was our phone!! Thankfully, it came back to us in one piece! And we can’t thank Jen enough for her kindness. She was so gracious with the kids backstage, performing magic for them up close, and giving us lots of her time. Her show is really something you should check out in Las Vegas! Afterwards, mom joined us for dinner and then dad went to see the Jonas Brothers in concert, with special guest Kelsea Ballerini! We give you all our very honest review AND lots of clips from the Remember This Tour! Watch!

