Female NASCAR Driver Reveals Stalker Fan’s Terrifying Death Threats To Her Boyfriend

This is absolutely terrifying! NASCAR star Hailie Deegan had to pull out of a race recently for a reason as ridiculous as it is terrifying — an infatuated fan threatened to kill her boyfriend!

Last week, the 20-year-old driver had to back out of the Freedom 500 race in Bradenton, Florida, only revealing at the time that she needed to stay in North Carolina in order to deal with “something on the personal safety side”. But now she has gone into more detail about the horrifying reason…

In a new YouTube video posted on Monday, the racer revealed she needed to skip out on the competition after a stalker, who has been making her life a living hell for months, had made death threats against her boyfriend and fellow race car driver Chase Cabre.

According to Hailie, everything started when her team David Gilliland Racing received an eight-page handwritten letter from a fan, stating that he had been dating her for months and was in love with her. He even went as far as to say she was his “soulmate.”

Hailie was sure she didn’t know this person at all. But when she looked up the guy, she realized that he had actually been talking to someone — he was being catfished by a fake Hailie account:

“It kind of scared me a little bit, because I’d dealt with stalker situations before. People being obsessive over me, and actually taking action on it. I went home that day, looked up the guy’s name on the note, and figured out that he was getting catfished by a fake Hailie Deegan account.”

Hailie claims that the stalker’s behavior continued to become worse due to being led on, with him even sharing false information about her and Chase’s romance on social media, including that it’s a business-related relationship.

But the worst was the stuff that wasn’t true! The guy alleged she was being abused and “held hostage” by her BF:

“None of that is true. It makes them feel a lot of anger toward Chase, which if the situation was real would be understandable but it’s not. And so this guy gets wrapped up in this whole deal believing Chase beats me. And I wouldn’t really be worried about this if the fact wasn’t this guy lives near my race shop, near where I live, my home and it makes me uncomfortable. It makes me scared.”

Then, it reached the point where the guy started posting death threats directed toward Chase on social media:

“His exact words were, not that he’s going to kill Chase, but that he’s going to come, and he is going to be the last thing Chase ever sees.”

In fact, Hailie shared an audio message of one particular threat from the man, in which he could be heard saying:

“Boy I swear to f**king God if your ass ain’t out of North Carolina before the sun goes down, you are guaranteed going to see my motherf**king face that’s going to be the last motherf**king you ever see go through you’re motherf**ling eyes. I promise you.”

Whoa…

Since then, she and Chase have taken action to protect themselves by notifying the authorities and increasing their security around themselves. But still, things have only become more aggressive towards the pair:

“When you get tagged in pictures of guns and knives, literally by the hour. This guy is very persistent on social media. He messages over and over … probably 100 times a day.”

Hailie even claims that a former boss of the stalker had reached out to a member of Chase’s family to “warn him of the situation because at work he was always talking about how he was going to kill Chase and how much he hates Chase.” Understandably, the motorsports driver became fed up with the whole situation. She eventually reached out to the stalker to explain that he was being catfished — but the gesture was unsuccessful. Now, Hailie and Chase have pleaded for the man to stop the violent threats and leave them be in the video. Her beau said:

“If you are watching, just, please. I’m not threatening, I’m not doing anything. I’m just saying, it’s over. It’s not real. Just leave it alone.”

No one should have to deal with something like this. We are hoping that Hailie and Chase stay safe and that the situation gets resolved as soon as possible. You can watch the couple’s entire video (below):

