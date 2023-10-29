Nate Bargatze Hosts SNL Halloween Episode With Special Tribute To Late Matthew Perry

Saturday Night Live season 49 is back in its third week with a roller coaster of feels.

Nate Bargatze took the spooky, cobweb-covered Studio 8H stage for Saturday’s installment of the fan favorite sketch comedy show, opening his monologue with a joke about how he’s “as shocked” as fans watching are that he’s hosting. LOLz!

The hilarious host is a stand-up comedian with many comedy specials under his belt, but he’s certainly not as flashy a choice as Pete Davidson or Bad Bunny… But that doesn’t mean he can’t bring the comedy!

The show opened with a Halloween message from Joe Biden, played by Mikey Day, who leaned into the “out of breath,” delivery POTUS is often pointed out as having — as he scaled a ladder to hang festive decor. The skit quickly welcomed by a surprise appearance from Christopher Walken, who portrayed the Spirit of Halloween. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Sarah Sherman later appeared as SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher to warn costume wearers against dressing up as movie characters in the wake of the ongoing actors’ strike to avoid “promoting the companies” the guild is striking against. Watch (below):

Later on in the ep, the Foo Fighters took the stage to perform alongside H.E.R. See (below):

Before the episode wrapped, it paid special tribute to the late Matthew Perry, who sadly passed away earlier that day, with a black-and-white photo. The Friends alum famously hosted 26 years ago in October of 1997, memorably playing Matt Leblanc’s character Joey from the fan favorite sitcom in one sketch. Ch-ch-check out the throwback (below):

It still feels unreal that he’s left us.

See the rest of this week’s skits (below):

