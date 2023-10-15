Pete Davidson Addresses Hamas Attacks In SNL Return With Cameos From Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, & Travis Kelce! More HERE!

Saturday Night Live is back with season 49!

After five long months of being on hold due to the writer’s strike, the sketch comedy show returned on Saturday night with show alum Pete Davidson in the hosting seat — and boy, did he have a full plate. Buckle up, Perezcious readers!

The 29-year-old started off the season premiere with a nearly two-minute cold open about the devastating Hamas attacks in Israel, and how “in a lot of ways,” he’s a “good person to talk about it” after suffering his own personal tragedy at the hands of a terrorist attack:

“This week we saw the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza, and I know what you’re thinking, ‘Who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?’”

He continued:

“When I was 7-years-old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack. So, I know something about what that’s like. I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children suffering — Israeli children and Palestinian children, and it took me back to a really horrible, horrible place. No one in this world deserves to suffer like that, especially not kids.”

The comedian went on to explain that in the wake of his father’s death on 9/11, he unexpectedly stumbled upon comedy, which ultimately helped get him through it — a lesson he wanted to impart as the host of a comedy show during a truly tragic time:

“Sometimes, comedy is really the only way forward through tragedy. My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week. But tonight I’m going to do what I’ve always done in the face of tragedy, and that’s try to be funny. Remember, I said try. And live from New York, it’s Saturday night.”

Watch the sobering open in its entirety (below):

Now, we can surely all agree on the excitement over Ice Spice performing as a musical guest on the opener, but she definitely wasn’t the only celeb who brought a bit of starpower to the show. Introducing the Pretty Girl singer for her second performance of the night was none other than Taylor Swift! Yes, you’re reading that right, Swifties! Ch-ch-check out her surprise cameo (below):

Ice Spice also performed In Ha Mood, which you can watch (below):

We know what you’re thinking: the only thing that could have made the show AND Taylor’s surprise appearance better would have been a cameo from her beau Travis Kelce. Well, Christmas came early, because during a Fox NFL Sunday sketch, which touched on his relationship with the Love Story singer – and included a joke about Matty Healy — the Kansas City Chiefs tight end popped in as someone who “actually wants to talk about football.” See (below):

We love that he can laugh at himself! As Perezcious readers know, fans, and the athlete himself, recently pushed back on the NFL’s focus on Taylor in their coverage — but this certainly ain’t helping to simmer the hype!

Elsewhere in the episode, Pete took center stage for a pitch-perfect parody of Barbie’s original song, I’m Just Ken, aptly titled, I’m Just Pete. The hilarious song featured jokes about his appearance, rehab, his mental health, BDE, his car crash, and even a Kanye West jab! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Amazing!! And so catchy!

Also making a return is everyone’s favorite Weekend Update, which you can watch (below):

See all the rest of the hilarious clips from the episode, including Pete’s stand-up monologue, (below):

What did YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Did they land the show’s return? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

