Netflix Fires Meghan Markle! And They Finally Confirm Her TV Show Flopped! Ouch! There’s no positive way to spin this. Is there? Meghan Markle… Related Posts Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s $100 Million Netflix Deal WON'T Be Renewed -- Is King Charles To Blame?! Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Just Scored A MASSIVE Win! Prince George Celebrates 12th Birthday With Sweet New Family Video -- He Looks More Like Dad Than Ever! Ozzy Osbourne Dies - Just Weeks After Holding Farewell Concert. He Was 76 Years Old And His Family Says: CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 23, 2025 11:44am PDT Share This Categories Anglophilia Meghan Markle Netflix PerezTV Royals TV News YouTube