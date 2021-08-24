Newlyweds Shot Dead At Utah Campsite Days After Telling Friends About 'Creepy Guy' Lurking Nearby

Two newlywed women were fatally shot at their rural campsite in Moab, Utah this past week, according to local authorities who are now investigating the scary incident as a homicide.

The bodies of Crystal Michelle Turner, 38, and wife Kyle Carrol Schulte, 24, were discovered by campers last Wednesday in a remote part of southeastern Utah. Worse still, the discovery came days after the newly married couple had sent messages to friends telling them they were worried about an unidentified “creepy guy” who had apparently been lurking as they made camp.

The specific area of discovery, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, was off La Sal Loop Road in the popular outdoor destination of Moab — about 260 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, and just a few miles west of the Colorado border.

In a statement, Sheriff Steven White (pictured above) acknowledged the two deaths and confirmed the identifications of the women, adding (below):

“At this time the Grand County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an on-going homicide investigation. We are currently following up with any and all leads that come to our attention during this investigation and will continue to be available to people who come forward with information. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office believes there is no current danger to the public in the Grand County area.”

Most interesting in that statement is the sheriffs’ assertion that “there is no current danger to the public,” even despite this being an on-going homicide investigation and a suspect does not appear to have been caught yet.

Schulte’s aunt, Bridget Calvert, spoke to NBC News about the tragedy, informing the media more about the “creepy guy” at their campsite. According to Calvert, several days before first going missing, Turner and Schulte met up with some friends at a local bar in the Moab area and confided in them that they were worried about another person who had been camping nearby them.

Calvert explained:

“They said they needed to move their campsite because of some creepy guy at their campsite. These are outdoors girls, and they’re independent and confident. And for somebody to make them feel uncomfortable, it had to be a very valid discomfort.”

Wow…

Calvert also noted that the couple — who had been married back in April — enjoyed a “carefree lifestyle” and were having fun moving around the country in a converted van altered specifically for travel and camping (pictured in the inset, above).

She added:

“That’s how they lived. They enjoyed life and didn’t worry about material things. There’s no clear motive. The entire community loved them. They’re amazing people.”

Ugh. Such an awful, awful tragedy to come to two people just starting their lives together.

On Monday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the FBI to join the investigation. You can see more on that, and the latest developments in this ongoing situation, here:

Sending our condolences to their family, friends, and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time.

Rest In Peace…

