Nick Cannon Wants To Give All 11 Kids The 'Opportunity To Connect' With Him On Father's Day -- By Watching Him Work?!

Nick Cannon is making time for ALL of his kids this Father’s Day.

The Wild ‘n Out host spoke to People on Monday about how he plans to celebrate the upcoming holiday, revealing that he’ll be busy making his rounds to see all 11 of his children — despite just wanting to “rest.” He dished:

“It’s definitely one of those days where I got be on my Ps and Qs the entire day. It’s supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff.”

Uhhh, if it’s so exhausting making time for all of his children — even just to receive “gifts” — maybe he should have stopped before he hit the double digits! HA!

Related: Ben Affleck ‘Never Liked’ The Mansion He & J.Lo Bought! Ouch!

The 43-year-old added:

“It’s a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day.”

Well, at least the appreciation and traces of effort are there… Except, are they really?? Because it sounds like all the kids will actually be coming to HIM! While he WORKS!

The TV personality revealed that he’ll be busy shooting The Masked Singer on the holiday, but that it’s all good because “probably a lot of kids would be on set.” That’s definitely one way to look at things! LOLz! And as for what he wants for the holiday?! Well, he did note how much he loves “arts and crafts gifts.” He said:

“I’m getting the macaroni necklaces, the construction paper card, all of that stuff, which I love. My offices are filled with great gifts that my kids have created and conjured up.”

Nick shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as Golden Sagon, 7, Powerful Queen, 3, and Rise Messiah, 1, with Brittany Bell. Then there are also twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, as well as Beautiful Zeppelin, 1, with Abby De La Rosa. And we can’t forget about Onyx Ice, 21 months, with LaNisha Cole, along with Legendary Love, 1, with Bre Tiesi, and Halo Marie, 18 months, with Alyssa Scott. Also, of course, he and Alyssa also welcomed son Zen together in 2021, but the adorable baby boy sadly died of brain cancer five months later.

It sounds like Nick is going to have a Father’s Day to remember, though! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Think the kids will have fun on set, or nah?! Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Peacock/YouTube]