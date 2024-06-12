Ben Affleck 'Never Liked' The Mansion He & Jennifer Lopez Bought Together! OUCH!

Not-so-dream mansion?? Turns out Ben Affleck “never liked” his and Jennifer Lopez’s MASSIVE estate!

Last year, the pair dropped nearly $61 MILLION dollars on what seemed like their forever home together in Beverly Hills after tying the knot in summer 2022. But as we’ve been following, that’s definitely not the case as they’re reportedly putting it back up on the market amid all their apparent marital issues! But their issues with the home reportedly aren’t JUST because of their rift!

On Tuesday, an insider told People that neither Ben nor Jen were totally happy with the compound to begin with:

“Ben never liked the house. It’s too far away from his kids.”

That makes sense! He’s so close with ex-wife Jennifer Garner! As for J.Lo, the insider claimed “the house is way too big for her.” Well, it is reportedly 40,000-something square feet! That’s like a whole village! LOLz!

Earlier this week, a confidant told Entertainment Tonight the estranged pair are “living separate lives” as Jen is actively “touring houses” amid the sale of their mansion. For Ben’s part, he’s been living in a rental home since May.

Money clearly doesn’t buy happiness, y’all! Thoughts?? Let us know in the comments down below!

