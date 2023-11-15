How Nick Jonas' Mom Saved His Life When He Was Just 13

Nick Jonas is forever grateful for his family.

In honor of World Diabetes Day on Tuesday, the 31-year-old singer took to Instagram alongside his mother, Denise Jonas, to look back on his diagnosis with type 1 diabetes. Nick recalled that his loved ones first noticed he was experiencing “all the symptoms” of the disease — including frequent urination, excessive thirst, exhaustion, and unexplained weight loss — when he was 13 years old. Denise added:

“Nick was very enthusiastic as a child. He was very driven, so when he started to exhibit these signs, I was alarmed, but I think I was in denial.”

However, momma Jonas knew Nick needed to get help. And it was because of the family’s being so proactive in getting the Jonas Brothers member checked once they noticed the “change in” him that led to the diagnosis and ultimately saved his life! He explained in the caption:

“My family, especially my Mom @mamadjonas, noticed a change in me & saw the four major signs that we now know are symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes. … I was lucky enough to have this incredible support system around me that noticed these signs, helped me make the decision to get checked and ultimately saved my life.”

Phew! We all remember how scared Jonas Brothers fans were for Nick back in the day amid his diabetes diagnosis! Now that he and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas are parents to 1-year-old daughter Malti, he is looking out for the signs with her too:

“As a new father myself, I understand how important it is to be on the lookout for these signs as my daughter grows up. This year with @beyondtype1 we are expanding our #SeeTheSigns message not only to the individuals who are being diagnosed but to those around them.”

It’s great to see Nick bring so much awareness to this very important cause! Watch the entire video (below):

