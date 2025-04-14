Dazed & Confused Star Nicky Katt's Cause Of Death Revealed -- Read His Sister's Devastated Statement

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Well, this just makes this whole story all the sadder…

We learned late last week that Nicky Katt died. The actor — who had been in the business nearly his whole life — was found dead at just 56 years old. Tragically young. But that’s all we knew at the time.

Now his family has confirmed the horrible news he died by suicide. His sister Elise Ravenscroft told Deadline in a statement Monday:

“Today, with the heaviest of hearts, I share the devastating news of my brother’s passing. He died by suicide after battling with depression — one that he fought bravely but quietly.”

Law enforcement sources confirmed to Deadline he was found in his home by his landlord on April 8. However, he had been dead more than a day by the time he was found. TMZ, who were first to report the cause of death, were told he hanged himself. He did not leave a note. Such a distressing end for a real talent.

Nicky was a real actor’s actor, popping up all over the place and doing great work for decades. He started out as a kid, just 10 years old, guest starring on TV shows like CHiPs and Quincy. He continued to work through the ’90s and 2000s. You could see him in Boston Public, Dazed & Confused, The Way of the Gun, Insomnia, School of Rock, Boiler Room, Sin City, The Dark Knight… He was a favorite of Richard Linklater, turning in an incredibly nuanced performance in the gen-X coming of age comedy Suburbia.

His last film credit was way back in 2013, in HBO‘s Behind the Candelabra. It’s unclear why, but it sounds like his battle with depression was a really rough one. His sister Elise continued in her statement:

“This is a pain no family should endure, yet far too many do. Mental illness is real, it is powerful, and it is often invisible. We hope that by sharing this, we can help break the silence and stigma that so often surrounds mental health struggles. In this moment of grief, we kindly ask for compassion — not only for our family as we mourn this unimaginable loss — but for every person who is silently struggling. We also ask for privacy to navigate this tragedy and begin the process of healing. If you or someone you know is experiencing depression, please reach out. You are not alone, and help is available. Let us honor my brother’s memory by approaching one another with greater understanding, kindness, and care.”

So awful. Rest in peace to a great presence on film.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

