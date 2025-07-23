Move Over, Beckhams! It Appears Nicola Peltz Is Also Feuding With A VERY Close Friend!

Uh-oh. Is Nicola Peltz feuding with a member of her so-called girl squad?!

The actress has notably been caught in the middle of her husband Brooklyn Beckham‘s family rift, but now fans think she might be in the middle of another one! With her bestie Selena Gomez! What??

On Tuesday, Nicola’s (former?) BFF was celebrating her 33rd birthday. Tons of her friends took to social media to wish her well. But not Nicola! Instead, the 30-year-old heiress was posting a full-body naked thirst trap and loved-up pics with her partner from vacation! There was NO mention of her pal!

Look HERE (and in the second slide you’ll see a nude bathtub snapshot of the Bates Motel alum — as seen below) and see her follow-up on Wednesday HERE.

Brooklyn posted similar pics to his page:

Reacting to the apparent diss on the ‘gram, fans commented:

“No selena? I miss your friendship with selena.” “Wondering that too as it’s Selena’s birthday and she usually posts for that, wall, stories or on Selena’s wall.” “She’s not even friends with his Mum anymore, so ..@selenagomez ?”

Nicola, Selena, and Brooklyn used to be so close that they jokingly referred to themselves as a “throuple.” So, what gives? Are they just choosing to be more private about their friendship right now? Or is there a rift?! They still follow each other on the platform, so that’s a positive sign. Hmm.

What do U think? Is this something to worry about? Sound OFF (below).

