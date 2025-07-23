Taylor Swift Made Selena Gomez The Cutest Gift For Birthday! Benny Blanco Reveals All!

Got A Tip?

Benny Blanco Reveals Cutest Gift Taylor Swift Made Selena Gomez For Birthday!

What do you get the girl that has everything for her birthday?? A homemade labor of love!

Taylor Swift is the Mastermind of the gifting game, and her bestie Selena Gomez‘s 33rd bday was obviously going to be no exception. After she partied over the weekend with the Single Soon singer, Tay Tay sent her bestie the most adorable gift in the mail for her actual birthday on Tuesday.

Shared by Selly G’s fiancé Benny Blanco on Instagram, we can see the Fortnight singer packed up a basket of goodies for the birthday gal, featuring a Le Labo candle and some sourdough bread! Handmade by Tay, of course…

The adorable packaging of the bread includes some stickers that say “homemade sourdough”, “for Selena and Benny”, and a HIGHlarious nod to her #1 wedding song for the engaged couple:

“It’s a loaf story”

NO SHE DID NOT! HA!

She signed, sealed, and delivered the gift with a classic “love, Taylor”. SO sweet! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Benny Blanco instagram story of Taylor Swift's sourdough bread for Selena Gomez
(c) Benny Blanco/Instagram

Yum! You know T-Swizzle loves her fresh baked goods!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]

Jul 23, 2025 06:15am PDT

