Nicola Peltz’s Pal Goes After Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘Toxic’ Family! WOW!

Nicola Peltz‘s friend just came to her defense!

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife have been taking flak for having a vow renewal earlier this month and not inviting David or Victoria Beckham amid a massive family feud. When the couple shared romantic photos from the ceremony on Instagram on Wednesday, Nicola’s friend Rebecca Faria slid into the comments section to hit back at haters! She wrote:

“I love seeing people who spend years in therapy over toxic family ties coming here and judging someone who actually had the guts to walk away.”

Rebecca then SLAMMED the Beckhams while sharing some insight on what happened between the famous parents and their new daughter-in-law:

“Everyone’s been kissing the Beckhams’ ass forever, and Nicola was the first to stand up for her values since [she] couldn’t care less about their fame or money! The moment they couldn’t control everything, they lost it and started planting fake press to make her look bad in the public eye.”

Yikes!!!

Nicola and Victoria reportedly butt heads in preparation for the wedding back in 2022 — and during the actual event when the Spice Girls alum supposedly took over, even stealing the newlywed’s first dance, among other nasty claims. Initially, the family’s estrangement was blamed on Romeo and his then-girlfriend, but the heiress soon got dragged into the middle of it, with many in the Beckham circle blaming her for tearing the once close-knit family apart. But her friend isn’t standing by the new narrative:

“I’ve known her for years; she’s genuine, humble, and refuses to live in a fake world. So if you don’t know the REAL story, don’t come here talking crap.”

As for Brooklyn’s part in all this, Rebecca argued:

“And Brooklyn is a grown man who can defend himself just fine! If he walked away, it’s because he knows exactly the environment he grew up in.”

Oof!

In another comment, Rebecca doubled down, chiming in:

“Calling Nicola controlling is just lazy. She’s not holding anyone hostage, Brooklyn is a grown man who’s fully capable of making his own choices. He is an adult who’s perfectly aware of the life he wants, and he’s living it.”

And Brooklyn seems to agree! According to TMZ, he liked a different user’s comment under the post — and it’s super telling!

That IG user pointed out that “none” of the fans “know them or their relationship,” and therefore it could be possible that the amateur photographer “made the choice not to invite his parents” on his own. The user added:

“Why is it assumed that she made the decision to exclude them? Maybe he has decided that he wants space? She is painted to be vindictive and cruel, but if he really wanted his parents there, they would be. Stop forcing an awful narrative onto her based solely upon your assumptions.”

WOW! Brooklyn liked that?? Damn!!

See the comments under the post (below):

[Image via Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]