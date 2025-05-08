Nicola Peltz Was 'Absolutely Foul' To Victoria Beckham -- The REAL Cause Of Brooklyn's Family Feud!

Is this what is really causing all the tension between the Beckhams?

The famous family is divided again after Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations last week. The couple reportedly traveled to London and attempted to celebrate with the former soccer player privately, but he refused to see them — unless they showed up for the party. Nicola and Brooklyn wouldn’t budge, though! Neither would David! So, they didn’t see him at any point during his milestone birthday!

David and Victoria Beckham are now said to be sick of the pair’s demand for “special treatment” — while Nicola is upset over how the “narcissistic” athlete treats his eldest son, and the Spice Girls member does nothing to stop it. She also hates that Victoria doesn’t support her as much as she supports Posh Spice. Jeez.

It’s a whole mess right now! We heard one major cause of the issues is that Brooklyn and Nicola just don’t want to be around Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Kim Turnball. They repeatedly feel she is not with his younger brother for the right reasons! It’s even why they didn’t show up on David’s big day and other family functions lately! At least that’s what some claimed…

Sources for TMZ insisted Nicola and Brooklyn just don’t want to be around Romeo and Kim at this time. The Bates Motel actress specifically can’t stand to be near the DJ because she was romantically involved with her hubby years ago. But now, Dailymail.com is reporting that isn’t true! Awkwardness with exes is not the cause of all the drama right now! She’s just the scapegoat Brooklyn and Nicola are using, their sources claim! Huh? If it’s not Kim and her previous romance with Brooklyn, then what gives? What happened?

According to the outlet, the issues go way back! All the way back to when the aspiring photographer/chef/model and Nicola tied the knot! Remember when the Welcome to Chippendales star was reportedly feuding with Victoria? The singer reportedly was pissed at Nicola for not wearing one of her dresses for the wedding day. The 30-year-old filmmaker repeatedly shut down the rumors, insisting “there’s no feud.” What she claimed happened was that VB was the one to back out since her atelier couldn’t work on the gown, and that they were fine.

According to a Daily Mail source, they absolutely did have beef at the time! In fact, things have been strained between everyone in the Beckham family ever since! And it’s not solely because of the dress debacle! That only scratches the surface of the wedding drama!

The new insider claimed Nicola was “absolutely foul” to Victoria and other family members. And her treatment of them is what’s causing all these problems — not Kim, as Nicola and Brooklyn are trying to say:

“Some felt that Nicola was absolutely foul in the run up to the wedding and on the day. And now it seems she is trying to suggest it is all Kim’s fault. She was rude to Victoria, she shunned other members of the Beckham family and now it appears she wants to blame it all on Kim, which is just nasty. It is like they are trying to rewrite history.”

Nicola and her fam supposedly irked a lot of folks at the wedding, which ultimately “upset” David and Victoria. The source alleged:

“Nicola and her family organised her and Brooklyn’s big day and they managed to upset so many people who were there. It was terribly upsetting for David, Victoria and other members of their family. It was difficult at the time but it is devastating now.”

Ever since then, the parents haven’t viewed Nicola the same. The source added:

“That was when the Beckhams realised that it was not going to be easy being part of [Nicola’s] super-rich family. Some people felt that Nicola was vile. The Beckham gang just adore Brooklyn and wanted to be part of it all.”

They have an even lower opinion about Nicola now that she’s blaming Kim for the current dispute! The insider says they think it’s wrong to drive a wedge between the brothers over Romeo’s GF, especially when she just came into the picture late last year:

“Now Nicola is singling Kim out and seems to be making it her fault but she only started dating Romeo last November. Relations have been strained since the wedding and there has been much concern for Brooklyn ever since.”

Yikes…

But Nicola is determined to push the narrative that Kim is the issue! Sources close to the Beckhams say she even hired Nicole Perna at Imprint PR to do her dirty work. The same PR firm reps Brooklyn, though he has two different publicists.

Per the outlet, they used the organization to “get their truth out there” to the media — a truth that is different from the other Beckham family members! Like the post that started it all, with TMZ reporting that Brooklyn and Romeo are not talking to each other because the former footballer is dating Kim. Daily Mail confirmed the information was given to the outlet by someone “close” to Nicola, which irritated the Beckhams:

“It’s silly and it’s rubbish. It’s also deeply unfair to Kim and offensive.”

One friend of Posh and Becks added that Nicola and Brooklyn want to make it look like they’re “innocent” when she, at least, is anything but:

“Nicola and Brooklyn are trying to make out they are the innocent party in all of this. You might get the impression that they are – but in typical Hollywood fashion they are blustering to get themselves out of it by hiring an expensive PR firm. This has been so upsetting for Brooklyn’s parents who have been so loving towards him.”

Whoa! Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse! The two are now supposedly attacking Kim and the Beckhams through their PR! That’s pretty low — if true!

Reactions, Perzcious readers? Do you think Brooklyn will ever make up with his family, or has too much happened now? Sound OFF in the comments!

