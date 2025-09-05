Got A Tip?

The Bella Twins

Big Switch! Nikki Garcia Praises Ex Artem Chigvintsev For Being 'Great Team' Co-Parenting Son After NASTY Split!

Nikki Garcia surprisingly has some great things to say about her ex-husband, Artem Chigvintsev!

On Thursday’s episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, the 41-year-old television personality talked about her return to the ring this year after retiring from wrestling back in 2019. It’s a big adjustment and busy time for Nikki right now. However, she is loving “every second!” And the person who has been a huge help as she’s pursuing her dream again is Artem! She said:

“I have so much passion and love for this business, and that’s why I was like, ‘I’m not gonna let people take away how much fun I had out there.’ I loved every second. I was like in heaven. I truly love wrestling. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m traveling every week.”

Because the wrestler is traveling so much these days, things have to shift when it comes to who gets their son Matteo. Fortunately for Nikki, Artem isn’t fighting her over the matter! She praised the former Dancing With the Stars pro for being so flexible — even if it means he sees their 5-year-old less:

“I have to give it to Artem, who’s been amazing at adapting to my schedule. I get Matteo almost more, and he lets me, like, he’s amazing. [We’re] a great team. We’ve adapted well, and Matteo’s thriving, and it’s like, all these things. I’m having so much fun.”

Did anyone expect an amicable co-parenting relationship between Artem and Nikki? If you asked us a year ago during the domestic violence controversy, we’d say no way! It’s not possible! We thought the whole situation between the former couple was so nasty that they couldn’t ever come back from it! However, lesson learned — never say never! These two have put aside their differences for Matteo! Amazing!

Brie Garcia went on to compliment the healthy and friendly dynamic between Nikki and Artem, saying:

“You and Artem have been a great team. Both of you have really adapted well to everything.”

Good for the parents! Hopefully, they continue to co-parent well together as Matteo grows up! Watch the sisters discuss Nikki’s co-parenting relationship with Artem (below):

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked Artem and Nikki are getting along so well? Let us know in the comments!

Sep 05, 2025 13:00pm PDT

