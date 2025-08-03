OMG! Nikki Garcia’s Breast Implant Got Pushed Down To Her RIBS During Latest WWE Match!

Nikki Garcia stepped into the wrestling ring on Monday night and suffered a wild plastic surgery malfunction!

The WWE Divas champion suffered a bout of bad luck during Monday Night Raw! During Friday’s episode of her and twin sister Brie Garcia’s Nikki & Brie Show podcast, she revealed her breast implant got pushed down to her RIBS! Brie asked:

“I mean, [is] your implant okay? I think it’s stuck in your ribs.”

Smiling through the pain, Nikki responded:

“I think it is. I had to go to the doctor yesterday to get my tit looked at.”

Related: Brielle Biermann Shows Off The Results Of Dissolving Her Under-Eye Filler!

She continued:

“I just was telling Bri, I’m like having conversations with my shirt off and I’m thinking in my head, like, ‘I didn’t think I’d be here today on my day off in New York City getting my boobs looked at know my implant I think has moved.’ And I’m like, ‘It has moved. It’s moved.’”

The 41-year-old explained it happened when facing off in an eight-person match with Piper Niven, Rhea Ripley, Naomi, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, IYO SKY, and Stephanie Vaquerhapped. Specifically “during Piper’s elbow drop.”

OUCH!

Brie said it “put Nikki’s implant right into her ribs” before Nikki explained some of her side effects:

“It’s been hard to laugh and cough, but it’s okay. We’re gonna get it fixed one day. I told the doctor, I go, ‘Newly divorced so the minute the boots are hung up I’m coming back to you and we’re gonna make these girls look real good. ‘Cause these girls are gonna get some action in the future and that can’t look like that.”

HA! Get it, girl!

Brie told listeners there is a very visible “difference” between her sister’s two breasts, before Nikki defended herself:

“Not that bad of a difference. They still look hot.”

You can hear them talk more about it (below):

OMG! We hope Nikki isn’t in too much discomfort. What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments down below!

[Images via Nikki And Brie & WWE/YouTube]