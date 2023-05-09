Mexican-American Boy Band Star Carlos Parra Dead At 26 After Tragic Car Accident

Popular Norteño music singer Carlos Parra has died.

The performer was the lead singer of the popular Mexican-American group Los Parras. They are a trio of Mexican-born brothers who attended high school together in Phoenix, Arizona, before embarking on a career as musicians touring the American southwest and northern Mexico. Sadly, over the weekend, Carlos was killed in a car accident near the Mexican city of Hermosillo. He was just 26 years old.

Not much is known about the circumstances that led to the car crash. According to AZ Family, the tragic accident occurred on Saturday on a highway outside the city, which is about 100 miles south of the US border in the Mexican state of Sonora. A Phoenix-based family friend of the Parra clan identified as Jose Brito told the outlet about what happened:

“Their tire got popped, they tried to control the car, but the moment they crashed, he tried to put his seatbelt on and he couldn’t find it.”

Brito, who has known the Parras for nearly 20 years, went to North High School in Phoenix with the family. Crushed by the tragic loss, Brito explained Carlos was “newly engaged” to fiancée Lillian Griego at the time of the accident.

The mourning friend added:

“He was a happy guy, he was always smiling, and he was always motivated to do something for his family.”

And Brito continued:

“I hope they can push through, it’s not going to be easy but friends are here around them to support them and motivate them. Life is life, and it sucks to lose a friend like that.”

So sad…

Los Parras confirmed Carlos’ death on Monday. On Instagram, the group released a heartfelt statement (in Spanish, translated here to English), beginning:

“To see you happy I would give everything, that’s why you don’t cry, I depart if god called me into his arms. A true brother has no age, time, or distance. Last forever in the heart.”

And the group continued:

“To all the friends, family, and fans of the group with a broken heart we want to inform you that yesterday we had a car accident where our brother, Carlos Parra lost his life. RIP little brother we love you.”

Also according to the popular group, Carlos’ memorial will take place at Legends Event Center in Phoenix this coming Wednesday afternoon:

Los Parras had been a quickly rising group in the Mexican-American music scene. Per AZ Central, the three brothers — Carlos, his twin César Parra, and their older brother Cristhian Parra — were finding their footing while touring down in Mexico and becoming more well-known in Arizona.

The brothers were born in Sinaloa, but the entire family lived in the Phoenix area. Per that outlet, they have more than 700,000 monthly listeners on Spotify right now.

We send our condolences to Carlos’ family, friends, and loved ones. What a terrible tragedy.

R.I.P.

[Image via Carlos Parra/Instagram]