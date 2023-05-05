Pete Davidson Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog Henry: 'He Saved Our Lives'

Oh, this is heartbreaking. Pete Davidson is mourning his dog, Henry, who was just two years old.

While the SNL alum does not have Instagram himself, he penned a beautiful tribute to the puppy which was shared by his friend Dave Sirus, a writer on his new comedy, Bupkis, on Thursday. Pete remarked:

“Hey guys. I know today is the Bupkis premiere day but I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry. Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family. Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast.”

Oh, no. So, so sad!

Related: Kim Kardashian & Pete Are All Smiles As They Reunite At Met Gala!

The 29-year-old actor noted how devastated his entire family was about losing Henry, especially because he was a huge support to their mental health during the coronavirus lockdown, he continued:

“My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives. Not sure id even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever. He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere. When I was working at SNL my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen. I don’t ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I’m far too scared but I didn’t mind watching with Henry.”

Adorable!!

Wrapping up his message, Pete wrote:

“He was truly the best. My mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever. We love you Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters.”

The King of Staten Island star included a series of photos of his family with the little fluff ball. Take a look:

Our hearts break for Pete and his family. It’s always terribly hard to lose a pet, especially when he was so young! Sending them lots of love!

[Image via Dave Sirus/Instagram & The Tonight Show/YouTube]