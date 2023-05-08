Late TikTok Star Bobby Moudy’s Home Was In Foreclosure Prior To His Death

More information is coming out about Bobby Moudy’s tragic death.

Last week, we sadly reported that the TikTok star, who brought joy to hundreds of thousands of followers with his funny family content, unfortunately died by suicide at just 46 years old. At the time, his oldest daughter Kaytlin explained in a TikTok video that he was “full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures.” She added in her caption:

“On April 28th my bestfriend was able to see our Heavenly Father. He was the most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend. He had such an impact on not only his family but those around him. He was and is still so loved by so many.”

@kaytlin_mouuuudy On April 28th my bestfriend was able to see our Heavenly Father. He was the most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend. He had such an impact on not only his family but those around him. He was and is still so loved by so many. He will forever be remembered. I hope you’re hugging louie tight for us. We’re counting down the days until we see you again. ♬ original sound – kaytlin moudy

Now, Bobby’s wife, Jennifer, is providing more context about the lead up to his death.

In an interview with TMZ Saturday, she explained:

“I’ve known him for 22 years. This was not something — the financial issues — that me or his friends or family were aware of. He had the personality to not want to burden others but I also feel like there’s a lot of people in this world who have that big, beautiful smile just like he does and you see a person who has so much joy and laughter, but I want to press that everyone can have external and internal problems. And even though they may have a big smile on their face they may still be dealing with things that no one can be aware of.”

A representative for Rankin County, Mississippi, told the outlet that prior to the father of three’s death, the home he shared with his family went into foreclosure and was eventually sold at auction. And like Jennifer said, she had no idea of the difficult situation, leaving her and their three children Kaytlin, 19, Max, 12, and Charleigh, 10, in financial ruin. How incredibly sad…

However, the widow explained that through the support of her community, she and her children are experiencing blessings:

“Our church and our community have really embraced us. Just so many blessings that I feel like God is sending our way, and the next steps in action are, of course, grief therapy for me and the kids. That’s the most important thing.”

She added that it’s brought her and friends “so much joy” to be able to view and re-share the three years of TikTok content Bobby posted, which she never thought she would “need and love so much.” She shared:

“I would like to combine his TikTok and still have it fun-loving and silly, and still show our family, but then I would also like to educate as well. I would like for them to be combined where people can see that just because you’re on social media, you do not have to look perfect. Sometimes we need to ask for help. Sometimes we can show a weakness, and it’s okay.”

The grieving wife shared that if she could send him one last message, it would be that she loves him, and “it’s okay, as a human, to share if you need help.”

As of now, Bobby’s GoFundMe has raised over $77,000, which may, in part, help to get Kaytlin to college this fall.

Our hearts are with the Moudy family as they navigate this devastating loss.

